Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Odisha

18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention inaugurated by Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar, Odisha today. Welcoming all the delegates and diaspora from various parts of the world, Shri Modi expressed confidence that the inauguration song would be played in the various Indian diaspora events, across the globe, in future. He lauded the Grammy award winning artiste Ricky Kej and his team for the wonderful rendition which captured the emotions and feelings of the Indian diaspora.

Thanking the Chief Guest, H.E. Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago for the warm and affectionate words in her video message, the Prime Minister remarked that she was also talking about India’s progress and her words left an impact on all of them present at the event. Noting that now was the time for vibrant festivals and gatherings in India, Shri Modi said that in a few days, the Maha Kumbh would commence in Prayagraj and the festival of Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal and Maag Bihu were also coming up. He added that there was a joyful atmosphere everywhere. Recalling that it was on this day in 1915, Mahatma Gandhiji returned to India after a long stay abroad, Shri Modi remarked that the presence of the diaspora in India at such a wonderful time added to the festive spirit. Remarking that this edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) was special for another reason, he said, the event was held after a few days of the birth centenary of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose vision was instrumental to PBD. “Pravasi Bharatiya Divas has become an institution to strengthen the bond between India and its diaspora”, he further added. Shri Modi highlighted that together we celebrate India, Indianness, our culture and progress along with connecting to our roots.

“The great land of Odisha, where we have gathered, is a reflection of India’s rich heritage”, exclaimed Shri Modi. He added that at every step we could witness our heritage in Odisha. The Prime Minister remarked that everyone would be filled with pride when one visits the historical caves of Udayagiri and Khandagiri, or the magnificent Sun temple of Konark or the ancient ports of Tamralipti, Manikpatna and Palur. Noting that hundreds of years ago, the traders and merchants from Odisha undertook long marine voyages to places like Bali, Sumatra and Java, the Prime Minister said that Bali Yatra is celebrated even today in Odisha in its memory. He further added that Dhauli, a significant historical site in Odisha, represented the symbol of peace. He also noted that Samrat Ashoka had chosen the path of peace here while the world was expanding empires through the power of the sword. Shri Modi urged that this legacy inspires India to tell the world that the future lies in Buddha and not in war. Therefore, he remarked that welcoming everyone to the land of Odisha is very special for him.

The Prime Minister emphasized that he has always considered the Indian diaspora as ambassadors of India. Expressing his joy in meeting and conversing with fellow Indians around the world, he said that the love and blessings he receives from them are unforgettable and always stay with him.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the Indian diaspora and thanking them for giving him the opportunity to hold his head high with pride on the global stage, Shri Modi highlighted that over the past decade, he had met numerous world leaders, all of whom have praised the Indian diaspora for their social values and contributions to their respective societies.

“India is not just the mother of democracy, but democracy is an integral part of Indian life”, exclaimed the Prime Minister. He noted that Indians naturally embrace diversity and integrate seamlessly into the societies they join, respecting local rules and traditions. Shri Modi remarked that Indians serve their host countries with honesty, contributing to their growth and prosperity, while always keeping India close to their hearts. He added that they celebrate every joy and achievement of India with great enthusiasm.

Highlighting the incredible speed and scale of development in 21st century India, the Prime Minister remarked that in just 10 years, India had lifted 250 million people out of poverty and has risen from the 10th to the 5th largest economy in the world. He expressed confidence that India will soon become the 3rd largest economy.

Emphasising India’s achievements, such as the Chandrayaan mission reaching the Shiv-Shakti point, and the global recognition of Digital India’s strength, Shri Modi stressed that every sector in India is advancing to new heights, breaking records in renewable energy, aviation, electric mobility, metro networks, and bullet train projects. He highlighted that India is now manufacturing “Made in India” fighter jets and transport aircraft. He envisioned a future where people will travel to India for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in “Made in India” planes.

Underlining India’s growing global role due to its achievements and prospects, the Prime Minister said “Today’s India not only firmly asserts its own point but also strongly amplifies the voice of the Global South”. He highlighted the unanimous support for India’s proposal to make the African Union a permanent member of the G-20, emphasizing India’s commitment to “Humanity First.”

Shri Modi emphasized the global recognition of Indian talent, with professionals contributing to global growth through major companies. Extending his best wishes to those receiving the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman from President Droupadi Murmu, he highlighted that India will remain the world’s youngest and most skilled population for decades, meeting global skill demands. He stressed that many countries now welcome skilled Indian youth, and the Indian government is committed to ensuring that Indians going abroad are highly skilled through continuous skilling, re-skilling, and up-skilling efforts.

Stressing on the importance of convenience and comfort for the Indian diaspora and stating that their safety and welfare are top priorities, the Prime Minister remarked that “It is India’s responsibility to assist the diaspora during crisis situations, reflecting a key principle of India’s foreign policy”. He added that over the past decade, Indian embassies and offices worldwide have been sensitive and proactive.

Recounting the previous experiences of people who had to travel long distances and wait for days to access consular facilities, Shri Modi said that these issues were now being addressed, with fourteen new embassies and consulates opened in the last two years. He added that the scope of OCI cards was being expanded to include Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) of the 7th generation from Mauritius and the 6th generation from Suriname, Martinique, and Guadeloupe.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significant history of the Indian diaspora worldwide, emphasizing their achievements in various countries as an important part of India’s heritage. He urged that these interesting and inspiring stories should be shared, showcased, and preserved as part of our shared legacy and heritage. Mentioning a recent effort he discussed in “Mann Ki Baat,” where several families from Gujarat settled in Oman centuries ago, Shri Modi lauded their 250-year journey as inspiring, and added that an exhibition was organized to digitize thousands of documents related to this community. Further he said that additionally, an “Oral History Project” was conducted, where senior members of the community shared their experiences. He was pleased to note that many of these families were present at the event today.

Emphasizing the need to undertake similar efforts with the diaspora in various countries, Shri Modi cited the example of the “Girmitiya” brothers and sisters. He urged the creation of a database to identify the villages and cities in India from where they originated and the places they settled. He remarked that documenting their lives, how they turned challenges into opportunities, could be showcased through films and documentaries. The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of studying and researching the Girmitiya legacy, proposing the establishment of a university chair for this purpose. He also urged organizing regular World Girmitiya Conferences and directed his team to explore these possibilities and work towards advancing these initiatives.

“Modern India is progressing with the mantra of development and heritage”, said the Prime Minister. He remarked that during the G-20 meetings, sessions were held across the country to provide the world with a firsthand experience of India’s diversity. He proudly mentioned events like Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, Kashi Telugu Sangamam, and Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam. The Prime Minister highlighted the upcoming Sant Thiruvalluvar Day and announced the establishment of Thiruvalluvar Culture Centers to spread his teachings. He noted that the first center has started in Singapore, and a Thiruvalluvar Chair is being established at Houston University in the USA. Shri Modi remarked that these efforts aim to take Tamil language and heritage, and India’s heritage to every corner of the world.

Highlighting the steps taken to connect heritage sites in India, the Prime Minister remarked that special trains like the Ramayana Express provided access to places associated with Lord Ram and Sita Mata. He added that Bharat Gaurav trains also connected important heritage sites across the country while semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains link major heritage centers in India. The Prime Minister mentioned the launch of a special Pravasi Bharatiya Express train, which will take around 150 people on a tour of seventeen destinations related to tourism and faith. He encouraged everyone to visit the numerous significant sites in Odisha and highlighted the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, urging people to seize this rare opportunity.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the significant role of the Indian diaspora in India’s independence in 1947 and remarked that the diaspora continues to contribute to India’s growth, making India the world’s top recipient of remittances. He emphasized the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. Shri Modi highlighted the importance of the GIFT CITY ecosystem in meeting the financial services and investment needs of the diaspora and encouraged them to leverage its benefits to strengthen India’s journey towards development. “Every effort by the diaspora contributes to India’s progress”, said Shri Modi. Emphasizing the potential of heritage tourism, stating that India is not limited to its major metro cities but also includes Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and villages, which showcase India’s heritage, the Prime Minister urged the diaspora to connect the world with this heritage by visiting smaller towns and villages and sharing their experiences. He encouraged them to bring at least five friends of non-Indian origin on their next visit to India, inspiring them to explore and appreciate the country.

Shri Modi appealed to the young members of the diaspora to participate in the “Bharat Ko Janiye” quiz to better understand India. He encouraged them to take advantage of the “Study in India” program and the ICCR scholarship scheme. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of spreading the true history of India in the countries where the diaspora resides. He noted that the current generation in these countries may not be aware of India’s prosperity, long period of subjugation, and struggles. He urged the diaspora to share India’s true history with the world.

“India is now recognized as a Vishwa Bandhu”, exclaimed the Prime Minister and urged the diaspora to strengthen this global connection by increasing their efforts. He suggested organizing award functions in their respective countries, specifically for the local residents. The Prime Minister remarked that these awards could be given to prominent individuals in various fields such as literature, art and craft, film, and theater. He encouraged the diaspora to award achievers with certificates, with the support of Indian embassies and consulates. This, he noted, would enhance personal connections and emotional bonding with the local people.

Stressing on the significant role of the diaspora in making local Indian products global, Shri Modi urged them to purchase “Made in India” food packets, clothes, and other items, either locally or online, and include these products in their kitchens, drawing rooms, and gifts. He remarked that this would be a substantial contribution towards building a developed India.

Making another appeal related to mother and mother earth, the Prime Minister mentioned his recent visit to Guyana, where he participated in the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative with the President of Guyana. He noted that millions of people in India are already doing this. He encouraged the diaspora to plant a tree or sapling in their mother’s name, wherever they are. He expressed confidence that when they return from India, they will carry the resolution of a developed India with them. Concluding the speech, the Prime Minister wished everyone a prosperous 2025, with good health and wealth, and welcomed them back to India.

The Governor of Odisha, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Manjhi, Union Ministers Shri S. Jaishankar, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Shri Jual Oram,and Union Ministers of State, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh,Shri Pabitra Margherita were present among other dignitaries at the event.

Background

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other. The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from 8th – 10th January 2025 in Bhubaneswar. The theme of this PBD Convention is “Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat”. A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention.

As part of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations, Prime Minister remotely flagged-off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special Tourist Train for the Indian diaspora, which will depart from the Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi and would travel to multiple destinations of tourism and religious importance in India for a period of three weeks. The Pravasi Bharatiya Express will be conducted under the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana.