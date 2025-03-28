Labor and Coalition commit to deliver Australia’s First Hindu School

On March 15, Education Minister Jason Clare, in a post on his Facebook page wrote that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that Labor will support the establishment of the first Hindu school right here in Western Sydney. He was visiting the site of a new Hindu temple at Kemps Creek to celebrate Fuldol and Holi with BAPS Australia and His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj.
“Today’s announcement reaffirms the Coalition’s support for faith-based education and community-led initiatives. The 684,000-strong Hindu community in Australia makes an enormous contribution to our multicultural character. This important announcement of the first Hindu school to be established is an important recognition of the Hindu community’s vision to have a Hindu school finally realised,” Mr Dutton said.
The Shadow Minister for Education, Senator the Hon Sarah Henderson, said the funding would provide a much-needed boost to the Hindu community, which has long advocated for a dedicated faith-based school.
“The Hindu community has made an incredible contribution to our country and they have been calling for this school. It is only fair that Hindu children have access to the same faith-based educational opportunities as other religious groups,” Senator Henderson said.
“The Coalition is committed to ensuring freedom of choice in education, and we are proud to support this initiative, which will foster academic excellence and support cultural heritage.”
The Shadow Minister for Community Safety, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, the Hon Jason Wood MP, said the school would follow a model similar to other faith-based institutions, delivering a curriculum that integrates Hindu values alongside the Australian curriculum.
“Hinduism is one of the fastest-growing religions in Australia, and the community support for a Hindu school has become more evident. This initiative will ensure that Hindu children have access to an education that embraces both Australian values and their cultural identity,” Mr Wood said.
The proposed school will follow a structure similar to independent faith-based schools with appropriate safeguards, adhering to curriculum and education standards applicable to all Australian schools while incorporating Hindu teachings, languages, and cultural education.
The Coalition has committed an initial investment of up to $850,000 for a business case to appropriately assess feasibility, costs, location, benefits and risks to ensure the location of the school, regulation and planning processes get the backing they need. It has also committed a further $7.65 million for capital expenditure once the business case is successfully completed.
But the daggers are out already to kill the project in the bud.
‘We need to PROPERLY fund public education. All these private schools just foster elitism and segregation in our society. Let people pay the full cost if they want their children separated from mainstream public education’ Annette Levering wrote on Jason Clare’s post.
‘More of Albaneses division, I like the Hindus, but better to blend with all other nationalities, if becoming Australian citizens’ wrote Suzanne Carrick.
‘All such institutions do is further ingrain the parallel societies that are operating in this country so that people of differing ethnicities, cultures and faiths don’t have to interact with each other.’ wrote Ptr Rmstrng.