Labor and Coalition commit to deliver Australia’s First Hindu School

Hindu School Story

On March 15, Education Minister Jason Clare, in a post on his Facebook page wrote that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that Labor will support the establishment of the first Hindu school right here in Western Sydney. He was visiting the site of a new Hindu temple at Kemps Creek to celebrate Fuldol and Holi with BAPS Australia and His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj.

There are more than 684,000 Hindus in Australia and it’s about time their vision to have a school is realised, he wrote.

And the Coalition was not to be left behind. The following week, Peter Dutton while visiting the temple also made the same commitment, but with more certainty. IN a media release circulated on Monday, March 24, the Coalition announced that an elected Dutton Coalition Government will provide up to $8.5 million to support the establishment of Australia’s first Hindu school. The Leader of the Opposition, the Hon Peter Dutton MP, made the announcement on Monday March 24, while visiting the BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir and Cultural Precinct to coincide with the visit of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj.

“Today’s announcement reaffirms the Coalition’s support for faith-based education and community-led initiatives. The 684,000-strong Hindu community in Australia makes an enormous contribution to our multicultural character. This important announcement of the first Hindu school to be established is an important recognition of the Hindu community’s vision to have a Hindu school finally realised,” Mr Dutton said.

The Shadow Minister for Education, Senator the Hon Sarah Henderson, said the funding would provide a much-needed boost to the Hindu community, which has long advocated for a dedicated faith-based school.

“The Hindu community has made an incredible contribution to our country and they have been calling for this school. It is only fair that Hindu children have access to the same faith-based educational opportunities as other religious groups,” Senator Henderson said.

“The Coalition is committed to ensuring freedom of choice in education, and we are proud to support this initiative, which will foster academic excellence and support cultural heritage.”

The Shadow Minister for Community Safety, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, the Hon Jason Wood MP, said the school would follow a model similar to other faith-based institutions, delivering a curriculum that integrates Hindu values alongside the Australian curriculum.

“Hinduism is one of the fastest-growing religions in Australia, and the community support for a Hindu school has become more evident. This initiative will ensure that Hindu children have access to an education that embraces both Australian values and their cultural identity,” Mr Wood said.

The proposed school will follow a structure similar to independent faith-based schools with appropriate safeguards, adhering to curriculum and education standards applicable to all Australian schools while incorporating Hindu teachings, languages, and cultural education.

The Coalition has committed an initial investment of up to $850,000 for a business case to appropriately assess feasibility, costs, location, benefits and risks to ensure the location of the school, regulation and planning processes get the backing they need. It has also committed a further $7.65 million for capital expenditure once the business case is successfully completed.

But the daggers are out already to kill the project in the bud.

‘We need to PROPERLY fund public education. All these private schools just foster elitism and segregation in our society. Let people pay the full cost if they want their children separated from mainstream public education’ Annette Levering wrote on Jason Clare’s post.

‘More of Albaneses division, I like the Hindus, but better to blend with all other nationalities, if becoming Australian citizens’ wrote Suzanne Carrick.

‘All such institutions do is further ingrain the parallel societies that are operating in this country so that people of differing ethnicities, cultures and faiths don’t have to interact with each other.’ wrote Ptr Rmstrng.

‘Also don’t agree, Should be one standard curriculum all students together, personal beliefs attended to out of school to meet their needs.

Blended schools are the best assimilation to learn we are all the same, Personal beliefs outside school’ wrote Felicity Curan

‘Nothing will save Albanese and his compromised govt come the election’ wrote wrote Gary Evans little realising that a week later the Coalition is going to commit to the school as well.

Perhaps the most potent argument against the idea was made by Hannah Varghese Kumar who wrote:

‘I am born and raised here to Indian parents. One of the best things my parents did was encourage me to integrate and experience Australian culture and being a multi ethnic environment. I can also say that in my experience there is a massive difference between the Indians who were raised/went to school in predominately white/multi ethnic areas VS those who were just around Indian people. This is evident in aspects such as communication, social skills, life experiences and participation in sports like swimming!! I highly doubt this school will end up having kids from a non-Indian or even non south Asian background. As an Australian politician you should be encouraging migrants become Australian. To add to this many migrants will mention that whilst Australians are friendly it is hard to make long lasting friendships with them because often times our friendships are made in school. School is the one of the biggest opportunities for kids to learn socialisation skills to make friends from different backgrounds and they are going to be deprived of this because of all the adults parents and politicians) who didn’t seem to understand the importance of this.’

We are not sure if Hannah Varghese Kumar is Hindu. I believe it was critical for her to clarify that important fact when she wrote she was born and raised here to Indian parents.

As a Hindu who has assimilated well in my adopted society, a Hindu School is long overdue. We have faith based schools – Catholic, Christian and Islamic schools in Australia and have not had a problem to cite. How then a Hindu school be ANY different? If we are going to continue spending money promoting multiculturalism, there can be no successful argument against a Hindu School in Australia.