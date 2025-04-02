Ankur Sehgal and his P’Nut Street Noodles chain allegedly underpaid almost $1 million

PNut-Street-Noodles Ankur Sehgal story

The Fair Work Ombudsman has commenced legal action alleging workers in the P’Nut Street Noodles chain in Sydney, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast were underpaid almost $1 million. Facing the Federal Circuit and Family Court are Sabcha Pty Ltd, which employed staff to work across 11 P’Nut Street Noodles restaurants, and one of the company’s managers and directors, Ankur Sehgal.

The Fair Work Ombudsman alleges Sabcha Pty Ltd underpaid 118 workers a total of $976,463. Alleged individual underpayments range from $70 to as much as $79,000.

The large majority of the allegedly underpaid staff were migrant workers who were in Australia at the time on sponsored-work, student and other visas from countries including Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, India and Indonesia.

They worked as cooks, front-of-house-service staff, kitchen hands and in other roles.

Fair Work Inspectors discovered the alleged underpayments when they conducted surprise audits after a number of underpayment allegations were made through the Fair Work Ombudsman’s anonymous report tool.

It is alleged that the primary cause of the underpayments was Sabcha paying staff unlawfully low flat rates, resulting in underpayment of minimum wage, penalty and overtime rates. A split-shift allowance and leave entitlements were allegedly also underpaid.

The Fair Work Ombudsman alleges Sabcha also breached record-keeping and pay slip obligations under the Fair Work Act, including by providing false or misleading time-and-wages records and pay slips to inspectors.

It is alleged that some of the breaches by Sabcha, relating to providing false and misleading information to the FWO and underpayment of annual leave entitlements, are serious contraventions under the Protecting Vulnerable Workers laws because they were committed knowingly and systematically.

Serious contraventions attract a tenfold increase in available maximum penalties.

It is alleged that Mr Sehgal was involved in the underpayment of leave entitlements and all pay slip and record-keeping breaches.

Underpayments allegedly occurred between April 2019 and May 2021. The large majority, $632,592, related to employees in Sydney, where seven of the stores were located. The four Queensland stores had alleged combined underpayments of $343,871.

Fair Work Ombudsman Anna Booth said allegedly underpaying vulnerable migrant workers and knowingly or recklessly providing false records to the FWO was completely unacceptable conduct.

“We are committed to using all powers at our disposal to protect vulnerable workers in this country, and to ensure that employers who deliberately or systematically breach the law face significant consequences,” Ms Booth said.

“The alleged scale of underpayment across the P’Nut Street Noodles chain was concerning.

“Record-keeping is a bedrock obligation for any employer. We allege Sabcha failed to provide both its employees and our inspectors the accurate pay slips the law demands, instead providing false or misleading records.

“Employers should be aware that taking action to protect migrant workers and improve compliance in the fast food, restaurants and cafés sector are priorities for the FWO.

“Any employees with concerns about their pay or entitlements should contact us for free advice and assistance.”

The FWO is seeking penalties in court. For the alleged serious contraventions, Sabcha Pty Ltd faces penalties of up to $666,000 per breach.

For the other alleged contraventions, Sabcha Pty Ltd faces penalties of up to $66,600 per breach and Mr Sehgal faces penalties of up to $13,320 per breach.

The regulator is also seeking an order requiring Sabcha Pty Ltd to back-pay all workers in full, plus interest and superannuation.

A directions hearing is listed in the Federal Circuit and Family Court in Sydney on 28 April 2025.