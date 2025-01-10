Brad Battin and Danny O’Brien present Victoria’s alternative government

Brad Battin Danny O'Brien Jacinta Allan-BT-1100

Soon after Brad Battin managed to assume the leadership of the Vic Liberals parliamentary party, the Liberals and Nationals today presented a united and motivated alternative government, ready to restore fairness and opportunity for all.

After 10 years of Labor mismanagement, the Liberals and Nationals are offering a fresh start and an alternative government for Victorians.

Today, Leader of the Opposition, Brad Battin, and the Leader of The Nationals, Danny O’Brien, announced a new Shadow Cabinet, charged with delivering real change and a new direction for Victoria’s future.

The Liberals and Nationals are focused on fixing challenges facing all Victorians and are prepared to lead from day one.

The Shadow Cabinet appointments address the critical issues facing the state:

Cost of Living Relief : Easing the burden on families by reducing energy costs, cutting taxes and implementing targeted support.

: Easing the burden on families by reducing energy costs, cutting taxes and implementing targeted support. Housing : Fast-tracking housing construction, making the dream of home ownership achievable again and ensuring affordable rentals.

: Fast-tracking housing construction, making the dream of home ownership achievable again and ensuring affordable rentals. Infrastructure and Transport : Common sense investment in roads, public transport, and community facilities, particularly in growing areas that have been overlooked.

: Common sense investment in roads, public transport, and community facilities, particularly in growing areas that have been overlooked. Healthcare : Slashing hospital wait times, boosting ambulance services, and improving access to essential family health services.

: Slashing hospital wait times, boosting ambulance services, and improving access to essential family health services. Safety : Focusing on crime prevention and youth engagement to create neighbourhoods where families feel safe to live, work, and play.

: Focusing on crime prevention and youth engagement to create neighbourhoods where families feel safe to live, work, and play. Economic Growth and Responsible Spending : Reducing taxes, stopping wastage of taxpayers’ money, reducing the state’s massive debt, and cutting red tape for small and medium businesses to stimulate job creation and reignite the state’s ‘have a go’ spirit.

: Reducing taxes, stopping wastage of taxpayers’ money, reducing the state’s massive debt, and cutting red tape for small and medium businesses to stimulate job creation and reignite the state’s ‘have a go’ spirit. Education: Strengthening schools and expanding vocational opportunities to support everyone to reach their full potential.

The Liberals and Nationals’ mission is clear: to end wasteful spending, get the basics right, and govern for all. The Liberals and Nationals’ alternative government is committed to rebuilding trust, pride, and delivering results for every family, business, and community.

Leader of the Opposition, Brad Battin, invited people from all walks of life to continue sharing their vision and ideas with Liberals and Nationals MPs.

“The Liberals and Nationals stand ready to listen, lead, and restore fairness and opportunity for all,” Mr Battin said.

“For a decade, Labor has left families from the regions to the suburbs high and dry when it comes to cost of living, and accessing quality healthcare, transport and schools.

“Victorians want responsible politicians who get the basics right, don’t waste their money, and plan ahead for future Victorians – that is what my alternative government will deliver.”

Leader of The Nationals, Danny O’Brien, said: “For too long, Labor has neglected regional Victorians and today we unite to put forward our alterative government.

“Regional Victoria makes up 25 per cent of the state yet receives just 13 per cent of infrastructure funding, our roads are goat tracks, our health services are struggling, and people are battling to find somewhere to live.

“We will ensure that under a Liberals and Nationals Government, regional Victoria gets its fair share.”

Mr O’Brien said the new Public Land Management portfolio was a “line-in-the-sand moment” to arrest Labor’s neglect of public land.

“Victoria has some of the world’s most stunning landscapes, but too often under Labor they are neglected, locked away from public access, full of weeds and feral animals and a fire risk waiting to explode,” Mr O’Brien said.

“The Liberals and Nationals will actively manage our public land for better environmental and recreational outcomes.”

Liberal voters under Brad Battin feel invigorated and more enthusiastic, especially Victorian Indians, and are hopeful of change of government in 2026.