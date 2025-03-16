Local Main Story

On International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Statement From the Minister For Multicultural Affairs

ByDinesh Malhotra

Mar 16, 2025
Ingrid Stitt+No to IslamophobiaIngrid Stitt+No to Islamophobia

Today, on International Day to Combat Islamophobia, the Allan Labor Government reaffirms our steadfast commitment to standing up against hate, discrimination and racism in all their forms.

Sadly, Victorian Muslims have experienced an alarming increase in hateful, Islamophobic incidents. Hate which goes against the fibre of the proudly diverse and multicultural state that we are.

There is no place in Victoria for racism or discrimination of any kind.

It’s why we are helping to support victims and bystanders of Islamophobia by partnering with Muslim communities to develop a guide on Combatting Islamophobia.

The guide will aim to build awareness of the impacts of Islamophobia within the broader Victorian community and highlight safe referral and support pathways for those who experience Islamophobia. This guide will help ensure that Islamophobia is understood, addressed, and called out wherever it occurs.

As part of Victoria’s five-year Anti-Racism Strategy, the Labor Government adopted a new definition of Islamophobia as ‘A fear, prejudice or hatred of Muslim people (or those perceived to be Muslim) and the religion of Islam. This can manifest in hostility, violence, intimidation, harassment and abuse.’

We are also developing a whole of Government framework and working group for the coordinated escalation of issues impacting Muslim communities, ensuring we can respond to challenges as they arise in a community-informed, timely and meaningful way.

At the same time, we are continuing to support Islamic community organisations through $3 million in funding for community activities to strengthen wellbeing and connection and combat Islamophobia.

Underpinning these efforts is Victoria’s first Anti-Racism Strategy, which is working to ensure Victoria is a place where everyone can thrive irrespective of cultural background or faith.

Victoria has come a long way, but we have more to do. Every Victorian has a role to play in rejecting Islamophobia, racism and hate – which is why our Anti-Vilification and Social Cohesion Bill is so important.

No Muslim should fear attending mosque. And no Muslim woman should be fearful walking down the street wearing their hijab. But we know that they are.

This reform is for them, as multicultural Victorians who deserve to live without the fear of vilification and harm.

By Dinesh Malhotra

Related Post

Comment Main Story

On referendum to deport criminals, Peter Dutton can have the last laugh

Mar 18, 2025 Dinesh Malhotra
Local Main Story

Victorian government offers grants to transition to solar, electric

Mar 16, 2025 Singh
Entertainment Main Story Sport

Avneet Kaur, Shubman Gill’s new girlfriend after two Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar?

Mar 15, 2025 Suchitra Lekha

You missed

Comment Main Story

On referendum to deport criminals, Peter Dutton can have the last laugh

March 18, 2025 Dinesh Malhotra
Local Main Story

Victorian government offers grants to transition to solar, electric

March 16, 2025 Singh
Local Main Story

On International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Statement From the Minister For Multicultural Affairs

March 16, 2025 Dinesh Malhotra
Entertainment Main Story Sport

Avneet Kaur, Shubman Gill’s new girlfriend after two Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar?

March 15, 2025 Suchitra Lekha