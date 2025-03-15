Avneet Kaur, Shubman Gill’s new girlfriend after two Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar?

Shubman Gill Avneet Kaur story

Cricketers’ connections with Bollywood actors and actresses are quite common. It does not surprise anyone anymore. Suniel Shetty’s daughter’s initially hidden and then forced public affair with KL Rahul hardly created any flutter. And now photos of actor Avneet Kaur from India’s Champions Trophy match in Dubai are being used to fuel dating rumours between her and the rising star of Indian cricket Shubman Gill. The 26-year-old Jalandhar girl is known for her performances in films, on TV, and OTT platforms

She did not hide the fact that she was there at the stadium in Duabi for the match and posted pictures on her Instagram account.

After India’s win against New Zealand in the finals, the same photos posted five days ago, suddenly went viral on social media.

Interestingly, another photo of Kaur posing with Gill has been doing the rounds, adding more to the rumours.

Shubman Gill was one of the star performers from the team during the tournament.

A look at the professional journey of Avneet Kaur

Avneet appeared in ‘Dance India Dance Li’l Masters’ (2010), and later participated in ‘Dance Ke Superstars’. She began her acting career with Life OK’s show, ‘Meri Maa’ (2012). She also worked on in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ (2012), ‘Savitri Ek Prem Kahani’ (2013), ‘Ek Mutthi Aasmaan’ (2013).

Avneet made her big screen debut with Yash raj Films’ ‘Mardaani’ in 2014. It did not really work for Avneet and she later returned to TV with ‘Hamari Sister Didi’ (2014). Her other works on TV include ‘Chandra Nandini’ (2017) and Sab TV’s show ‘Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga’.

A section of fans of Avneet Kaur has clarified that she is, in fact, dating producer Raghav Sharma.

Shubman Gill has earlier been linked to actor Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif and Amrita Singh, although Sara completely denied the rumours on the popular TV show – Koffee with Karan.

His relationship with Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also earned deep fakes of the duo on the internet.

When it comes to relationships, no one really knows until the people themselves confirm or deny the rumours.