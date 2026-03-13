Eastern Freeway lane changes from Monday 16 March 2026

Bulleen-Rd-Citybound-Exit-Closure-BT-460

Lane changes are coming to the Eastern Freeway next week, as underpass, noise wall and pavement works take place near Bulleen Road.

The citybound exit to Bulleen Road exit ramp was closed on Wednesday 4 February to complete critical 24/7 works, including to build a new shared path underpass and building new noise walls. It re-opens from 5am Monday, 16 March, following more than five weeks of around-the-clock works.

During this time, a new lane configuration was set up between Doncaster and Bulleen roads, splitting the citybound lanes into two sections under the new concrete structures.

When the Bulleen Road exit re-opens on Monday morning, motorists will need to make an earlier decision about the lane they use.

Drivers wishing to exit at Bulleen Road must be in the left lanes as they pass Doncaster Road.

Anyone who misses this turn-off will continue travelling towards the city and can use the exit and entry ramps at the Chandler Highway to return to Bulleen Road, adding a further 8km to their journey.

Those travelling towards the city can take either the left or right carriageway at the split to continue their journey on the Eastern Freeway.

We ask motorists to pay attention to the new line markings and road signs, to avoid last-minute lane changes and to allow room for error, as other drivers get used to the altered conditions.

These freeway changes will allow crews to continue building a new interchange at Bulleen Road.

The works are part of the Eastern Freeway Upgrades, which will deliver new express lanes, new traffic management technology and Melbourne’s first dedicated busway. When complete, the Eastern Freeway Upgrades will connect seamlessly with North East Link – linking Melbourne’s east with the M80 Ring Road, reducing travel times by 35 minutes and taking 15,000 trucks off local roads a day.

Transport Victoria provides real-time traffic conditions and the latest public transport information at transport.vic.gov.au