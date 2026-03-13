Are Kerala nurses headed for Australia? ‘professional recruitment’ with bilateral cooperatrion

Australia to bring Kerala Nurses - story

As India–Australia ties continue to grow, a delegation led by newly appointed Australian Consul General Silai Zaki met Kerala Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer in Thalassery to discuss expanding cooperation between the two regions. During the meeting, the two sides explored opportunities to strengthen collaboration in education, industry, and employment, particularly in the healthcare sector. Zaki highlighted Australia’s interest in working with Kerala to create job pathways for skilled professionals, especially Kerala nruses.

A key focus of the discussion was Kerala’s well-regarded nursing workforce. Acknowledging the strong reputation of healthcare professionals from the state, the Consul General said graduates from the Nursing Institute at the Thalassery Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC) could be given opportunities to work in Australia’s healthcare system.

“Australia is keen to attract nursing candidates from Kerala, considering the high standards and expertise demonstrated by professionals from the region,” Zaki said. She added that the initiative would help address workforce shortages in Australia while offering global career opportunities for students from Kerala.

Beyond healthcare, the meeting also explored possibilities for deeper cooperation in academic exchange programs and technical education. Both sides discussed aligning Kerala’s vocational training programs with Australian industry needs.

The talks also touched on potential investment opportunities in Kerala, leveraging the state’s skilled workforce and expanding industrial infrastructure.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer welcomed the proposal, calling the meeting an important step in strengthening bilateral relations between Kerala and Australia.

“This engagement opens new avenues for cooperation and mutually beneficial investments that can support the growth of both economies,” he said.

Senior Advisor Janaki Sriram and the Speaker’s Additional Private Secretary S.K. Arjun were also present at the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Zaki praised an India–Australia collaboration involving the use of locally sourced biomass. In a post on X, she noted that a joint project had demonstrated how biomass from agricultural waste could partially replace coal in steelmaking, offering a scalable way to reduce emissions.

Zaki also visited Malappuram, where she met leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League’s Kerala state committee. According to her post on X, discussions covered opportunities to strengthen Australia–India ties, Kerala’s political landscape, recovery efforts in Wayanad, and the impacts of the Middle East conflict.

Meanwhile, Deputy Consul General Cameron chaired introductory meetings with Australian electrical and grid technology companies, Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation (APTRANSCO), and electricity supply firms to explore cooperation on improving the efficiency and safety of electrical grids as renewable energy expands.

Pleasure to meet @khushsundar.



We had an interesting conversation on

🇦🇺🤝🇮🇳 trade, diplomacy and cultural developments.



Discussed Australia’s priorities in South India under our New Roadmap for Economic Engagement. pic.twitter.com/S8WJrlSTNe — Aus Consulate Chennai (@AusCGChennai) January 28, 2026

CG Zaki had earlier in January met South Actress Khushbu Sundar and posted a photo on Twitter, saying she was pleased to discuss trade, diplomacy and cultural developments.

“Discussed Australia’s priorities in South India under our New Roadmap for Economic Engagement.”