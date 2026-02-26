More family violence support across Caroline Springs communities

Family Violence story Luba Grigorovitch

Tacklng familiy violence head-on

The Allan Labor Government is delivering more family violence support across the Caroline Springs community – because every woman and child deserves to be safe. Alexis Family Violence Response Model (Alexis-FVRM) will soon open in Caroline Springs – placing specialist family violence workers alongside police. Run by the Salvation Army, the Alexis-FVRM currently operates across Prahran, Bayside, Morwell and Wonthaggi with Ballarat and Caroline Springs soon to be opened.

The program embeds specialist family violence workers within Victoria Police Family Violence Investigation Units to provide coordinated risk management and support after some of the most serious family violence incidents. These teams engage directly with victim-survivors, including children and young people who are at serious risk, as well as with perpetrators who use family violence.

“Every woman and child deserves to feel safe – and that means investing in prevention before violence begins, backing local organisations and strengthening frontline responses” Minister for Prevention of Family Violence Ingrid Stitt said.

This expansion strengthens frontline resources on the ground – ensuring faster intervention, better coordination and stronger protection for victim-survivors.

Alexis-FVRM sites build on the Labor Government’s Strengthening Women’s Safety Package which ensures that all prevention, early intervention, response and recovery programs are aligned.

These investments turn community resolve into action, but we know there is more to do.

“Our community will not tolerate family violence – we’re making sure victim-survivors in Kororoit get immediate, coordinated support when they need it most” Member for Kororoit Luba Grigorovitch said.

A dedicated family violence unit was established at Caroline Springs police station several years ago, merging Keilor Downs and Melton family violence units to handle a growing caseload of family violence across Brimbank and Melton, with police dealing with more than 400 family violence incidents a month across the division at that time.​

A report from the Brimbank Melton Community Legal Centre noted that Melton and Brimbank recorded some of Victoria’s worst family violence figures in 2013–14, with about 300 family violence incidents per month across the two LGAs and Melton having a higher family violence rate than the Victorian average.​

More recent local crime coverage shows Melton LGA remains a hotspot, with 16,827 offences in the year to September 2025 and “breach of a family violence order” among the most common offences (902 incidents), indicating a significant family‑violence‑related workload for police and courts in suburbs including Caroline Springs.​

Melton Council also runs prevention and support initiatives under its “Preventing Family Violence and Violence Against Women” framework, acknowledging family violence as a major issue locally and promoting services and education programs in suburbs such as Caroline Springs and surrounding areas.​

Statewide, Victoria Police has specialist Family Violence Liaison Officers who operate across LGAs including Melton, working with local stations like Caroline Springs to improve responses, risk management and victim support.

The Labor Government will keep backing the services and frontline workers leading the fight against family violence.