Vic Gov helps families with children at school

Mindalk PS Luba Grigorovitch

The Allan Labor Government is easing the cost of living with the Camps, Sports and Excursions Fund. With 19 new schools opening today, families have more choices in Victoria’s, particularly Metro growing areas. The government has also announced help for families for their children to attend camps, sports and excursions while in school.

Real cost of living help for families

Kororoit MP Luba Grigorovitch announced that the Camps, Sports and Excursions Fund is available from this term – and payments are increasing.

“The first day of school is always a milestone to celebrate, but this year is very special – because we’re opening a brand new school for families in Truganina delivered by the Allan Labor Government” Luba Grigorovitch Member for Kororoit said.

The fund supports more than 190,000 eligible students a year to attend camps and sporting programs, go on excursions, attend graduations, and more.

These are core school experiences that no student should ever miss out on.

This year, eligible students will receive $400 per year – up from $154 for eligible primary students and $256 for eligible secondary students.

The fund is targeted at families who need support the most, from both government and non-government schools.

Visit www.vic.gov.au/camps-sports-and-excursions-fund to see more about the fund.

A record number of new schools opening

Every family deserves a great, local Government school in their area. That’s why we’re building more of them.

Luba Grigorovitch today welcomed students to Truganina’s brand-new Mindalk Primary School.

It is one of 19 new schools welcoming their first students this week.

This is the most schools to ever open in one year, with enrolment places increasing by more than 11,000.

Labor promised 100 new government schools. Today, that promise is delivered.

50 percent of new schools built across Australia are built in Victoria.

Our 100 new schools since 2019 – and more than 2,300 school upgrades – have supported more than 92,000 additional school places.

Construction has started on a further 2 new schools to open in 2027.

“We’re funding practical cost-of-living help while making sure no child misses out on things that make school fun” Minister for Education Ben Carroll said.

“By opening 19 new schools this week, we’ve delivered on our commitment to build 100 new schools by 2026” Minister Carroll added.

Visit schoolbuildings.vic.gov.au/new-schools for a full list of new schools opening in 2026.