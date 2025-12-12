Karisma Kapoor’s battle for her children: Delhi HC tells parties to avoid melodrama

Delhi High Coiurt to Karisma Kapoor and Priya Kapur - No Melodrama please

Ever since the Indian business mogul, owner of Sona Comstar, Sunjay Kapur died in England, Karisma Kapoor has been alleging foul play in the distribution of his assets, particularly her children’s right to their share of inheritance. The current wife Priya Kapoor seems to have her late husband’s last will and she wants that be executed.

The Delhi High Court recently heard arguments in a dispute involving Karisma Kapoor’s children and their stepmother Priya Sachdev Kapur over the estate of the late businessman Sunjay Kapur. Karisma Kapoor’s children claimed that the university fees of Karisma’s daughter studying in the US have not been paid for two months. The children’s lawyer argued that under the matrimonial decree, Sunjay Kapur was responsible for funding their education and expenses, and since the estate is currently under Priya Kapur’s control, she should pay these fees.

However, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, strongly denied this claim, stating that all expenses raised by the children, including the university fees, have already been paid. He also suggested that the claim of unpaid fees was fabricated and raised mainly for media publicity. The court urged the parties to avoid making the proceedings “melodramatic” and instructed that such issues should not be brought back to the court again. Justice Jyoti Singh asked Priya Kapur’s legal team to ensure these matters are properly managed and resolved outside court.

This dispute forms part of a larger legal battle where Karisma Kapoor’s children are challenging the validity of their late father’s purported will, involving assets reportedly valued around Rs 30,000 crore. The children have also accused Priya Kapur of prioritizing her own interests over theirs, while Priya Kapur has stated that the children have already received Rs 1,900 crore from the family trust.

In summary, Karisma Kapoor’s daughter alleged unpaid university fees for two months, which Priya Kapur’s legal team refuted as baseless, and the Delhi High Court reprimanded both sides to avoid melodrama and settle such issues outside of court going forward.

Priya Kapoor’s Will disputed as forgery

The children challenge a will dated March 21, 2025, allegedly leaving everything to Sunjay’s third wife, Priya Kapur (also called Priya Sachdev Kapur), calling it forged due to errors like misspelled names, wrong addresses, and suspicious digital origins. They claim Class-1 heir status for equal shares, noting no prior notification and Priya’s initial denial of the will’s existence.​

Key Arguments and Parties

Priya counters that the children received Rs 1,900 crore from the RK Family Trust, school fees are covered, and the will aligns with leaving assets to his current wife post-acrimonious divorce from Karisma. Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, supports the children, alleging asset suppression like crypto and jewelry. The Delhi High Court has heard arguments, with ongoing pleas for asset freezes and probate.

As part of the divorce settlement Karisma Kapoor received a ₹70 crore financial settlement plus ₹14 crore in bonds for Kian and Samaira. The bonds generate ₹10 lakh interest every month. She also got a Mumbai bungalow and all her wedding jewelry.



So can Karisma Kapoor care… pic.twitter.com/Vl2hRcj9Tp — Sann (@san_x_m) November 15, 2025

Known hearing dates for the Karisma Kapoor inheritance case in Delhi High Court, based on reported proceedings over Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore estate, include the following.​​

Initial Filings (September 2025)

Children Samaira and Kiaan filed a civil suit around early September, alleging forgery of a March 21, 2025 will favoring Priya Kapur. On September 9, the court ordered Priya to submit the will. Hearing on September 10 directed Priya to disclose all assets by late September, with next date October 9.​​

Later Hearings (November-December 2025)

November 17 hearing set Priya’s reply deadline before December 16. Children filed a new plea November 18 to block asset transfers, heard November 20. Recent sessions in early December addressed claims like school fees and asset suppression, with ongoing arguments.

Dates, Deadlines and Orders

September 9, 2025: Court ordered Priya Kapur to submit the disputed will; initial suit filed by children Samaira and Kiaan.​​

September 10, 2025: Directed Priya to disclose all assets as of June 12 (Sunjay’s death date) within three weeks; notice issued on interim relief plea.​​

September 27, 2025: Priya allowed to submit asset details in sealed cover, shared with parties; NDA request rejected.​

October 9, 2025: Scheduled hearing for affidavits, ad-interim injunction consideration, and asset declarations.​​

November 17, 2025: Priya’s reply deadline set before December 16.​

November 18-20, 2025: New plea filed by children to block asset transfers; heard amid arguments.​

November 19, 2025: Next hearing urged for quick resolution on fees dispute.​

November 21, 2025: Hearing where Priya’s son opposed the challenge.​

Early December 2025: Arguments on school fees payment and asset claims before Justice Jyoti Singh.

Although some people claim, Karisma Kapoor has had her share of her late husband’s estate at the time of her divorce settlement, Karisma does not seem to be giving up.

More to come.