Baby Priya’s law: New protections for parents for employer funded parental leave

New protections apply to employer funded paid parental leave in the event of stillbirth or the death of a child. The Australian Government has introduced additional protections for employer funded paid parental leave as part of the Fair Work Amendment (Baby Priya’s) Act 2025. The changes known as ‘Baby Priya’s law’, ensure that employees planning to take, or who are receiving, employer funded paid parental leave can’t have this leave refused or cancelled if their child is stillborn or dies. These changes don’t apply if an employee requests to cancel the leave or an exception applies.

Baby Priya was a premature baby girl born at 24 weeks and 6 days gestation. She lived for 42 days (about six weeks), described by her parents as a vibrant “fighter girl,” before passing away due to a medical condition unrelated to her prematurity. Priya never left the hospital and spent her brief life with medical support, including a mask; her mother first saw her full face at the funeral.

And when the mother informed the company she worked for, of her baby’s passing, where she had worked there for eleven years, they cancelled my maternity leave soon after. She did not even get leave for the full six weeks her daughter was alive. Even when she asked if she could get at least 6 weeks leave, for the time Baby Priya was alive, she was ignored with no response.

The law honors Baby Priya, whose death prompted her mother’s employer to cancel her mother’s pre-approved three months of employer-funded paid parental leave. This incident prompted advocacy by Priya’s parents, leading to the Fair Work Amendment (Baby Priya’s) Act 2025, effective for events on or after November 7, 2025.

What’s changed

The Fair Work Act has been changed to prohibit an employer from refusing or cancelling employer funded paid parental leave for an employee because that employee’s child is stillborn or dies. This applies if both:

the employee would have been entitled to the leave under their terms and conditions of employment if their child had not been stillborn or died

the leave is associated with the birth of an employee’s child or the child of an employee’s spouse or de facto partner, or the placement of a child with the employee for adoption.

This protection applies where a child is stillborn or dies on or after 7 November 2025.

The employer can only refuse or cancel the leave because of the stillbirth or death if an exception applies, or if the employee has requested that the leave be cancelled.

Employers who breach this protection could face civil penalties.

Exceptions

This protection doesn’t apply if any of the following exceptions apply.

Right to cancel employer funded paid parental leave

The protection doesn’t apply if an employer can refuse or cancel employer funded paid parental leave because of stillbirth or the death of a child under the employee’s terms and conditions of employment, such as an employment contract or enterprise agreement.

After losing their baby Priya, her parents faced another blow. Her mother's paid parental leave was cancelled while they were still grieving.



At a time of heartbreak, parents shouldn't be unexpectedly told it’s time to go back to work by their employer.



However, this exception doesn’t apply if the terms and conditions are varied by the employer after 7 November 2025 to allow this.

No entitlement under terms and conditions of employment

The protection doesn’t apply if an employee isn’t entitled to employer funded paid parental leave because of stillbirth or the death of a child under the terms and conditions of their employment.

However, this exception doesn’t apply if their terms and conditions are varied by the employer after 7 November 2025 to allow this.

Other leave entitlements apply

The protection doesn’t apply if an employee is entitled to other forms of leave related to stillbirth or the death of a child under their terms and conditions of employment.

When working out whether this exception applies, the other forms of leave that might be relevant don’t include an employee’s entitlement to compassionate leave or unpaid parental leave under the National Employment Standards (NES), or an entitlement under their terms and conditions of employment with the same or substantially the same effect as those NES entitlements.

More information

These changes don’t require employers to introduce employer funded paid parental leave if they don’t already provide it.

A similar protection already applies to periods of unpaid parental leave under the Fair Work Act.

Find more information at Stillbirth, premature birth or death of a child.