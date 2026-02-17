Celebrate the International Pancake Day with the Goodness of California Walnuts!

International Pancake Day recipes story

February 17, Tuesday is the International Pancake Day. It is the perfect occasion to indulge in this much-loved comfort food, but with a nourishing twist. Loved across cultures and cuisines, pancakes offer endless room for creativity, making them an ideal canvas for wholesome, flavour-forward ingredients like California walnuts. Whether folded into the batter, sprinkled on top, or blended into a rich walnut spread, this versatile superfood adds texture, depth, and heart-healthy goodness to every bite.

California Walnut Banana and Carrot Pancakes

Ingredients

100g plain flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 large egg

200g milk

1 small carrot, grated

1 ripe banana, mashed

75g California walnuts, chopped

2 tablespoons oil

To serve: sliced strawberries, bananas and 4 tablespoons maple syrup

Preparations

Place the flour and baking powder in a large bowl and make a well in the centre. Crack the egg into the well and whisk lightly, slowly pouring in the milk to form a smooth batter. Fold in the grated carrot, mashed banana, and half of the walnuts until well combined. Warm a small amount of oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Pour in ¼ of the batter and gently swirl the pan to form a pancake about 7.09 inches in diameter. Cook for 1–2 minutes on each side until golden, then repeat with the remaining batter to make the rest of the pancakes. Serve filled with sliced strawberries, banana, the remaining walnuts and drizzle over the maple syrup.

Spinach Pancakes with Cottage Cheese, California Walnuts and Honey

Ingredients

100g of oat flakes

125g of milk or vegetable milk

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

40g of spinach

100g of California walnuts

Garnish:

Honey

Cottage cheese

California walnuts

Preparations

Blend all the ingredients together until the mixture is smooth and well combined.

2. Lightly grease a saucepan with butter and olive oil, then pour in a scoop of the batter. Cook until bubbles start to form on the surface, flip, and cook the other side for about two more minutes. Repeat with the remaining batter.

3. Serve topped with cottage cheese, walnuts, and a drizzle of honey.

California Walnut Pancakes with Maple Walnut Butter

Ingredients

125g plain flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 medium egg

2 tablespoons maple syrup + extra to serve

284g tub buttermilk

50g California walnut, chopped + extra to serve

Oil for shallow frying

1 ripe banana, sliced

For the walnut butter:

50g butter, softened

2 tablespoons maple syrup

25g California walnut, chopped

Preparations

To prepare the walnut butter, beat the butter and maple syrup together until light and creamy. Fold in the walnuts and set aside. In a medium bowl, combine the flour and baking powder. In a separate jug, whisk the egg and maple syrup into the buttermilk, then pour this mixture into the dry ingredients and mix well. Stir in the walnuts. Lightly oil a non-stick frying pan and spoon in 4 tablespoons of batter to form four pancakes. Cook for about two minutes on each side, then repeat with the remaining batter. Serve the pancakes topped with the walnut butter, sliced banana, a drizzle of maple syrup, and extra walnuts.