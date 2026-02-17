‘You are a Brahmin – we will parade you naked’ Ruchi Tiwari alleges her attackers said

Ruchi Tiwari DU alleged attack storty

Journalist Ruchi Tiwari has alleged that she was assaulted by a mob of roughly 500 individuals during a protest at Delhi University’s North Campus on Friday 13 February. Tiwari claimed that she was singled out after members of the crowd questioned her caste and identity while she was covering the demonstration.

“Crowd turned violent after asking my caste”

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari asserted that video footage of the incident clearly shows the sequence of events.

“I was at the protest to report when another media person called my name. They then asked for my full name and caste. Immediately, the crowd surrounded and attacked me,” she said.

Tiwari alleged that she was subjected to both verbal threats and physical assault.

“The girls whispered rape threats in my ears, saying, ‘We’ll parade you naked today,’ just because I am a Brahmin. The men said they would teach me a lesson. I was held by my arms and neck, and fell unconscious, but the police did nothing,” she claimed.

Ruchi Tiwari further accused members of the crowd of attempting to abduct her.

“One man signalled others to take me away. My clothes were torn; I was touched inappropriately. They were not students but goons. Only a few members of the Faculty of Law and some women police officers helped me escape. I have filed an FIR and trust the law to act,” Tiwari said.

AISA denies allegations, blames right-wing disruption

In response, Prasenjeet Kumar, National General Secretary of the All India Students’ Association (AISA), denied the allegations and claimed the scuffle began when Tiwari allegedly pushed another YouTuber.

“Students had gathered peacefully in support of UGC regulations when a YouTuber pushed another from the Bahujan community, attempting to disrupt the event. Our members only tried to move them aside; there was no fight or manhandling,” Kumar stated.

He further alleged that right-wing groups were attempting to provoke unrest.

“Similar incidents have occurred in Allahabad, where ABVP members attacked students. The Delhi University incident is another attempt to defame our movement and distract from genuine student issues,” he added.

ABVP condemns assault, demands action

Meanwhile, Sarthak Sharma, Delhi State Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), strongly condemned the alleged attack, calling it “a cowardly act” and an assault on the freedom of the press.

“An attack on a journalist — the fourth pillar of democracy — is deeply regrettable. Left-wing groups, frustrated by their loss of relevance, are resorting to violence to stay in the spotlight,” Sharma said.

Sharma urged the Delhi Police and university authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

Investigation underway

Both AISA and ABVP have issued counter-statements, each accusing the other of provoking the violence. Police have registered a case, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.