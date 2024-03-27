In a Letter to the Editor, Peter Walsh pleads the case for more funds to fight the rising crime rates

The recent surge in crime rates across regional Victoria demands urgent attention from the Allan Labor Government.

Figures released late last week are damning, with rises at all corners of the state – from Mildura to Morwell and to Horsham.

Premier Jacinta Allan’s own backyard Bendigo also recorded a lift in crime of almost 10 per cent.

With crime rates soaring and public safety at stake, it’s imperative that regional Victorians are allocated much needed resources where they are required most.

The upcoming State Budget, now only six weeks away, presents an opportunity for the Government to wake up and demonstrate its commitment to protecting Victorians.

It’s simple: more funding, for more police.

Mildura has suffered a 15 per cent rise in criminal incidents, the Latrobe municipality based in Morwell is up 10.5 per cent and Horsham has been hit by a 15.3 per cent rise in recorded offences.

It’s frightening to note that despite repeated calls for increased resources and police presence, the situation continues to deteriorate.

The closure of police stations, weakening of bail laws, and a significant number of vacancies with Vicotria Police only exacerbate the problem.

Residents should not have to live in fear due to rampant anti-social and criminal behaviour.

Only this week in Lang Lang, residents launched a petition calling on Labor to improve community safety through a stronger police presence and the funding of CCTV in the town centre.

That is just one example. It’s become too common.

The upcoming budget presents an opportunity for the government to wake up and demonstrate its commitment to protecting regional Victorians.

Peter Walsh MP

Leader of the Nationals

