More international students in Victoria will be supported to thrive away from home thanks to an Allan Labor Government investment.

Minister for Economic Growth Tim Pallas today announced the next round of recipients under the Labor Government’s Study Melbourne Inclusion Program, with 13 projects receiving funding to support the wellbeing of international students living in Victoria.

The program provides support for overseas students to build stronger connections in the Victorian community, with a focus on mental health, physical health, employability, safety, resilience, community engagement and cultural competency.

The National Gallery of Victoria, in partnership with Koorie Heritage Trust, will use the funding to deliver a series of sessions to engage overseas students with First Peoples’ art, culture and histories.

“Studying away from home can be stressful and overwhelming – this program provides international students with vital resources for mental health, community engagement and overall wellbeing” Minister for Economic Growth Tim Pallas said.

Also read: Growth opportunities and new jobs for Victorian MedTechs

“International students make up a vibrant and significant part of our diverse Victorian community, and we are making sure they are well-supported to thrive in their studies, while enjoying everything our state has to offer.”

The University of Melbourne and Orygen Youth Health are expanding their suicide prevention intervention program to be tailored specifically for international students, providing access to suicide alertness workshops and mental health peer workers.

International students in Geelong will be able to participate in the Salvation Army’s Swimming and Water Safety Project, including a beach safety day at a local surf-lifesaving club.

Since its inception in 2015, the Study Melbourne Inclusion Program has funded 147 projects and supported approximately more than 235,000 students while building the capacity for student associations and other organisations to assist international students.

In 2023, there were more than 234,000 students from 170 countries studying in Victoria, making Melbourne the most diverse student city in the world. Melbourne is Australia’s leading city for overseas students – and No.4 globally–according to the 2024 QS Best Student City report.

For more information about the Study Melbourne Inclusion Program, visit studymelbourne.vic.gov.au/inclusion-program.

Similar Posts by The Author: