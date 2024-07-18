Member for Wills Peter Khalil MP says the Albanese Labor Government is committed to improving accessibility and availability of emergency accommodation for women and children experiencing family and domestic violence with more funding for Safe Places in Wills.

The Safe Places Emergency Accommodation Program provides a capital investment to fund the building, renovation or purchase of emergency accommodation to support women and children in circumstances, where staying safely at home is not possible. This is funding the delivery of around 720 new safe places, which will bring the total number of emergency accommodation places delivered under the Safe Places Program across Australia to around 1500 once projects are completed.

“I am so grateful for the significant work undertaken by Safe Steps in our community and as the local member, I acknowledge the importance of having this site in Wills and note that many women and children who access these services in my electorate are from a CALD community and will benefit from such tailored support services” Peter Khalil MP of the Division of Wills said.

Safe Steps Family Violence Response Centre in Wills will receive funding to provide over 100 safe places at the Safe Steps Sanctuary for women and children experiencing family and domestic violence.

“Anyone experiencing family or domestic violence should have access to a safe place, where they can connect with specialised services and supports that effectively meet their needs. The funding received by Safe Steps through the Albanese Labor Government’s Safe Places Emergency Accommodation Program will have a significant and positive impact on the lives of many in our community” Peter Khalil added.

Any women and children experiencing family or domestic violence and who are at serious risk, will be able to access the new emergency accommodation. However, the projects will have a focus on improving inclusion and access for First Nations women and children, women and children from CALD backgrounds and women and children with disability.

“The opening of these Safe Places homes in Wills will mean a new beginning for many women and children experiencing family and domestic violence, allowing them to build a future free from violence” joining member for Wills Peter Khalil, Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said.

This will be achieved through dwelling design and/or other specialised, accessible and culturally safe supports. The grant round also prioritised projects in locations with high unmet demand to help ensure victim-survivors can access emergency accommodation where and when they need it.

“We know that many of our most vulnerable women and children are in motels each night because there are not enough supported emergency accommodation options available. At Sanctuary, we will be able to provide 24/7 onsite-support and specialised wrap-around crisis and therapeutic services so that victim-survivors leave Sanctuary on the path to recovery and an independent life free from family violence”, Chelsea Tobin, CEO, Safe Steps said.

“We are delighted by this announcement that will allow us to increase our supply of crisis accommodation through the expansion of the Safe Steps Sanctuary model” Ms Tobin added.

More information on the Safe Places program is available on the Department of Social Services website.

If you are in Victoria and experiencing family and domestic violence, call Safe Steps Family Violence Response Centre on 1800 015 188 or visit safesteps.org.au

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au.

If you are concerned about your behaviour or use of violence, you can contact the Men’s Referral Service on 1300 766 491 or visit www.ntv.org.auUB.

Feeling worried or no good? No shame, no judgement, safe place to yarn. Speak to a 13YARN Crisis Supporter, call 13 92 76. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

