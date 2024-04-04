New data has revealed Victorian IT projects are facing over $100 million of cost blowouts and delays under the Allan Labor Government.

A recent update to the Victorian Government’s ICT Dashboard has revealed the details of multiple troubled of IT projects, including:

Court Services Victoria – Courts Case Management System $37.76 million blowout and two-year delay.

Goulburn Valley Region Water Corporation – Asset Management Information System Replacement Project $2.5 million blowout and three-year and three-month delay.

Greater Western Water Corporation – Billing and Collection update $51.77 million blowout and 12-month delay.

Department of Government Services – WOVG Common Corporate Platforms $28.37 million blowout.

WorkSafe Victoria – Data and Analytics Hub $30.9 million blowout and two-and-a-half-year delay.

Victoria Police – Enterprise rostering $5.95 million blowout and nine-month delay.

Department of Education – Asset Information Management System $8.81 million blowout and 16-month delay.

Department of Transport and Planning – Victorian Transport Digital Engineering Transformation Program $16.61 million blowout and three-year delay.

Fire Rescue Victoria – FRV Operational Station Connectivity $1.73 million blowout and two-year delay.

Department of Transport and Planning – One Digital Workplace: Identity and Access Join $3.7 million blowout and 25-monthdelay.

Yarra Valley Water – Yarra Valley Online Water Replacement $7.15 million blowout and 24-month delay.

Loddon Mallee Rural Health Alliance – Regional Community Care Coordination Platform $3.2 million blowout and three-year and five-month delay.

These project cost blowouts in IT mismanagement come as Labor flags cuts to frontline health and education services in the upcoming State Budget, as Victoria’s record debt soars towards $200 billion.

Shadow Minister for Finance, Jess Wilson, said:“This latest update reveals dozens of blowouts and delays on IT projects across a range of government agencies.

“Whether it’s the North-East Link or a new database for WorkSafe, Labor cannot manage money, cannot manage projects and Victorians are paying the price.

“Not only do these botched projects add to Victoria’s record debt, they impact government agencies’ ability to deliver services in an efficient manner to Victorians across the state.

“Labor’s continued mismanagement of basic IT projects is draining funding away from critical health, education and community infrastructure projects at a time Victorians can least afford it.”

