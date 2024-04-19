If you are getting out and about particularly this weekend, the following transport alert is for you.

Major disruptions for roads

Works taking place Disruption Travel advice Department of Transport and Planning’s maintenance program New Resurfacing a 2.5km section of the freeway between Wallan and Kalkallo. The Melbourne-bound lanes of the Hume Freeway close between Watson Street, Wallan and Donnybrook Road, Kalkallo from 9pm Friday, 19 April to 5am Monday, 22 April. A similar closure will take place on the weekend of Friday, 3 to Monday, 6 May. Traffic heading towards Melbourne will exit the freeway at Wallan-Whittlesea Road, then use Epping-Kilmore Road, Merriang Road and Donnybrook Road to return to the freeway. Motorists are asked to allow at least 25 minutes extra for this detour, with congestion likely during peak periods. West Gate Tunnel Project New Pouring concrete to progress the city connection ramps between Footscray Road and CityLink. The outbound entry from Footscray Road to CityLink closes from 9pm Friday, 19 April to 5am Monday, 22 April. Motorists should detour west through Footscray using Footscray Road, Whitehall Street and Dynon Road to reach CityLink; or east via Footscray Road, Dudley Street, Spencer Street and Dynon Road. West Gate Tunnel Project New Asphalting works on the West Gate Freeway. The West Gate Freeway inbound carriageway will be reduced to three lanes between the M80 interchange and Millers Road from 7pm Friday, 19 April until 5am Monday, 22 April. Motorists are asked to allow extra time for their journey as delays are likely during peak periods. West Gate Tunnel Project New Gantry installation works. The citybound lanes of the Princes Freeway close between Kororoit Creek Road and the M80 Ring Road from Saturday, 20 April between 11pm and 7am. Motorists should take the earlier exit. Fitzgerald Road and Boundary Road provide access to the M80 Ring Road, while detouring via Kororoit Creek Road and Grieve Parade will help drivers reach the West Gate Freeway and Geelong Road. Transurban’s maintenance program New Tunnel maintenance works. The Burnley Tunnel closes from 10pm to 5am on the evenings of Monday, 22 and Tuesday, 23 April. Motorists will detour from the West Gate Freeway via Power Street, Alexandra Avenue, Olympic Boulevard and Batman Avenue to reach the Monash Freeway. Melbourne Water’s Kilsyth to Croydon water main renewal Replacing sections of the M54, M55, and M56 water mains with two new pipelines. Bayswater Road, Croydon is closed in both directions between Mt Dandenong Road and Eastfield Road until 11pm Sunday, 21 April. Motorists should allow up to 10 minutes extra for the detours via Dorset Road, Eastfield Road and Mt Dandenong Road. Local access will be available to residents on either side of the works near Yarraduct Place Reserve. Yarra Trams track renewal works Replacing tram tracks between Barkly and Carlisle streets, power and pole renewal works, road resurfacing and line marking. No east/west movements across St Kilda Road, St Kilda at Barkly Street, Alma Road or Inkerman Street until 4am Wednesday, 24 April, due to the closure of the tram tracks. Two lanes are closed in each direction of St Kilda Road in this stretch, leaving two lanes open during peak times. Further works will take place from 1pm Friday, 3 May to 4am Monday, 20 May. Access to the opposite site of St Kilda Road from local roads along this stretch will be via a left turn and u-turn only. Bike lanes will remain open and dedicated pedestrian crossings across St Kilda Road will be established. Several lanes in both directions will be closed for the safety of workers during some night works from 9pm to 5am. Narre Warren-Cranbourne Road Upgrade Intersection upgrade works. Narre Warren-Cranbourne Road, Cranbourne is closed between Berwick-Cranbourne Road/Sladen Street and New Holland Drive until mid-2024. Detours will use Berwick-Cranbourne Road, Sladen Street, South Gippsland Highway and Thompsons Road. Narre Warren-Cranbourne Road Upgrade Intersection upgrade works. Camms Road, Cranbourne is closed at Narre Warren-Cranbourne Road until mid-2024. Detour in place via Berwick-Cranbourne Road, Sladen Street, South Gippsland Highway and Thompsons Road. Delays expected of up to 25 minutes. South Geelong to Waurn Ponds Duplication Level crossing removal works. The roundabout on Fyans Street, South Geelong plus Carr Street and sections of Wood and Martin streets are closed until Wednesday, 24 April. Motorists should allow extra time for the signed detours around the closures. Healesville-Koo Wee Rup Road Upgrade Updated Roundabout and asphalting works. Ballarto Road, Pakenham South closed to westbound traffic between McDonalds Drain Road and Healesville-Koo Wee Rup Road until Saturday, 20 April, 7am to 6pm each day. Motorists should allow extra time. Detour via Healesville-Koo Wee Rup Road, Station Street and Koo Wee Rup-Longwarry Road. Level Crossing Removal Project Connecting the new road bridge to Brunt Road. Brunt Road, Beaconsfield is closed in both directions between Edinburgh Drive/Pioneer Way and Rix Road until late April. Detour via Princes Highway, Station Street and Rix Road. Alternative detour via Princes Highway, Siding Avenue, Bridge Road and Rix Road. Level Crossing Removal Project Building new road connections and a new elevated rail line. Coolstore Road, Croydon is closed at the level crossing between Railway Crescent and Harry Lacey Lane until new road connections under the new rail bridge open by spring. Westbound detour via Hewish Road, Dorset Road, Mt Dandenong Road and Wicklow Avenue. Eastbound detour via Hewish Road, Dorset Road, Lincoln Road and Croydon Road.

Major disruptions for public transport

Works taking place Disruption Travel advice Yarra Trams track renewal works Replacing tram tracks between Barkly and Carlisle streets, power and pole renewal works, road resurfacing and line marking. Buses are replacing trams on Route 67 between Stop 38 Brunning Street and Stop 29 Union Street, while Route 3 trams will divert until the last tram on Tuesday, 23 April. Replacement buses will service temporary bus stops or existing PTV bus stops where possible along St Kilda Road. Footpaths and access to local businesses will remain available around the works area. Metro Trains maintenance and renewal works New Vegetation clearance between Burnley and Heyington and between Holmesglen and Syndal. Overhead maintenance, signal upgrades, and track works. Buses will replace trains on the Glen Waverley Line between Richmond and Glen Waverley from 8.30pm Friday, 19 April to the last service on Sunday, 21 April. Buses will also replace trains on the Belgrave, Lilydale and Alamein lines between Parliament and Camberwell during this time. Passengers should check the PTV website or app to plan their journey and should allow extra time. Stopping All Stations and Express buses travelling from Camberwell to Parliament will stop at Wellington Parade, Jolimont Station from 11.15am to 1.05pm for access to the MCG. Those leaving the MCG after the footy on Saturday, 20 April to Camberwell and beyond are advised to take a Cranbourne, Pakenham or Frankston Line train and change at Caulfield for an express replacement bus to Camberwell. Express bus replacements services will only operate from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Level Crossing Removal Project New Power relocation works for the level crossing removal at Calder Park Drive. Buses will replace trains on the Sunbury Line between Watergardens and Sunbury from 12.45am Saturday, 20 April to 3am Sunday, 21 April. Passengers should check the PTV website or app to plan their journey and should allow extra time. Level Crossing Removal Project New Power relocation works for the level crossing removal at Calder Park Drive. Coaches will replace trains on the Bendigo and Echuca lines between Southern Cross and Gisborne on Saturday, 20 April. Coaches will replace trains on the Swan Hill Line between Southern Cross and Bendigo on Saturday, 20 April. Coaches will depart Southern Cross up to 25 minutes earlier than usual train times. Replacement coaches for Bendigo and Echuca will not stop at Watergardens Station. Coaches for Swan Hill will run express between Southern Cross and Bendigo, stopping only to pick up at Watergardens Station. Coaches will not stop at Footscray Station. A temporary coach timetable is available from the V/Line website. Passengers are asked to allow up to 50 minutes extra for their journey. South Geelong to Waurn Ponds Duplication and V/Line maintenance and infrastructure works Works continue to remove two level crossings, upgrade two stations and install duplicated track. Maintenance and infrastructure improvements at Geelong Station and in and around the rail tunnel between Geelong and South Geelong. Coaches are replacing trains on the Geelong Line between Waurn Ponds and Wyndham Vale, and on the Warrnambool Line between Warrnambool and Wyndham Vale until Sunday, 21 April. Coaches will depart Waurn Ponds, Marshall and South Geelong up to 35 minutes earlier than usual train times. A temporary coach timetable is available from the V/Line and PTV websites. Passengers should allow an additional 40 minutes for their journey.

Also:

Buses will replace Route 86 trams between Stop 42 Dundas Street and Bundoora RMIT from the first tram on Friday, 26 April to the last tram on Sunday, 28 April.

The Bolte Bridge closes in both directions between the West Gate Freeway and Footscray Road from 6am to 11am on Sunday, 28 April.

Keon Parade, Reservoir closes in both directions at the Mernda Line level crossing from 12am Tuesday, 30 April to 6am Monday, 20 May.

Buses will replace trains on sections of the Mernda Line from 9pm Tuesday, 30 April to the last service on Tuesday, 7 May.

The outbound lanes of the Princes Freeway, Pakenham closed between McGregor Road and Healesville-Koo Wee Rup Road from 7pm Friday, 3 May to 5am Sunday, 5 May.

Tram services changes along sections of routes 3, 16 and 67 from 9pm Friday, 3 May to the last tram on Sunday, 19 May. There will be road closures on St Kilda Road during this time.

Buses will replace trains on sections of the Belgrave, Lilydale and Alamein lines from 11.40pm Friday, 3 May to the last service on Sunday, 5 May.

Coaches will replace trains on the Albury Line for the entire journey between Southern Cross Station and Albury on Monday, 6 May.

Coaches will replace trains on the Geelong Line between Geelong and Waurn Ponds from Saturday, 11 May to Sunday, 19 May. Select services will be replaced by coaches between Geelong and Southern Cross.

Buses will replace trains on the Hurstbridge Line between Parliament and Macleod from 11pm Friday, 17 May to the last service on Sunday, 19 May.

More info here.

