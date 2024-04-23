Eesha Agrawal, a single mother from Chhattisgarh settled in Mumbai, emerged victorious, claiming the coveted Narifirst Jewel of India title in the Empress category. The trophy was presented by the dazzling Bollywood actress Malaika Arora.



Eesha’s journey is a testament to resilience. After completing her LLM in Chhattisgarh, she stumbled upon the Nari First ad on Instagram, encouraged by her daughter to pursue her dreams. Balancing family responsibilities and work, Eesha persevered, proving that dreams have no limitations.



NariFirst’s revolutionary Jewel of India Beauty Contest concluded on a luxurious Cordella Cruise, shattering conventional norms and celebrating the power of diversity and empowerment. Hosted by founders Aikta Sharma and Anshu Budhraja, the event redefined beauty standards by welcoming participants of all ages, heights, and weights.



The Naarifirst Jewel of India Beauty Pageant, a prestigious event celebrating beauty, talent, and culture, captivated audiences nationwide with its grandeur and elegance. As the brainchild of Aikta Sharma, the pageant showcased the essence of Indian beauty and talent, fostering empowerment and inclusivity.

This ground-breaking pageant, featuring 130 contestants from various backgrounds, provided transformative training, culminating in an unforgettable experience. Renowned choreographer Sandip Sopankar served as the Show Director, adding a touch of grandeur to the occasion.



The Nari First Jewel of India Beauty Contest stands as a beacon of inclusivity and empowerment, setting a new paradigm for beauty pageantry. This event serves as an inspiration to women across India, urging them to chase their aspirations with unwavering determination.

Founder Aikta Sharma Seeks Vaishno Devi Blessings



Aikta Sharma, the visionary founder behind Narifirst, recently embarked on a spiritual journey to Vaishno Devi Temple, seeking blessings and expressing gratitude for the overwhelming success of the Naarifirst Jewel of India Beauty Pageant.



After the triumphant culmination of the pageant, Aikta Sharma embarked on a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi Temple, a sacred site revered by millions of devotees. In a deeply personal and spiritual journey, Aikta sought blessings and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the immense success and blessings bestowed upon the Naarifirst Jewel of India Beauty Pageant.



Reflecting on the significance of the pilgrimage, Aikta Sharma stated, “Visiting Vaishno Devi Temple has been a profoundly humbling and spiritually enriching experience. I am immensely grateful for the divine blessings that have guided the journey of Narifirst and the success of the Jewel of India Beauty Pageant. This pilgrimage is a testament to our commitment to uphold values of humility, gratitude, and spiritual harmony.”



Aikta Sharma’s pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi Temple symbolizes the ethos of Narifirst, embodying a harmonious blend of tradition, spirituality, and modernity. As Narifirst continues to pave the way in the beauty and fashion industry, Aikta Sharma remains rooted in gratitude and reverence for the divine blessings that propel the brand forward.

Similar Posts by The Author: