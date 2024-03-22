After the world witnessed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the opening of Shri Ram Temple at Ayodhya on 22 January this year, with many big dignitaries visiting the temple to seek blessings of Lord Rama, it seems the temple will be the first ‘go to’ place on the itinerary of dignitaries now visiting India.

The gathering on the day, 22 January, was made of India’s who’s who from the uppermost echelons of all sections of the Indian society, including religious leaders with many Muslim leaders among them.

Many Bollywood stars have also visited, including those were invited on the day and some others who visited later.

Many have been left out including the four Khans. Many celebs have also made big donations to the Ram temple at Ayodhya with Akshay Kumar topping the list so far with the biggest donation to date of Rs10 crore

It was not surprising then to see actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas (PC) visiting the temple with her husband, American singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti accompanied by her mother to visit the temple to offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and seek Lord Rama’s blessings.

Also read: Surrogate baby and now priorities of PC

PC has never been anti-Hindu or Anti-India although she has not been at the forefront to fight for Hinduism like Kangana Ranaut, Mukesh Khanna, Ashok Pandit and others.

She has also struck a fine balance between her heritage and her new lifestyle after her marriage to Nick Jonas who seems to be equally supportive and understanding.

From time to time, you will see them sending wishes to their fans on various Hindu festivals.

Her visit to the Ram Temple at Ayodhya is being seen in a much bigger context by some staunch Hindu followers who see her almost meeting the same or similar fate as Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR). One Youtuber claims some insider information about how she just managed to get out of danger and call America home and now being totally boycotted in Bollywood, ‘exactly like SSR was targeted’.

Some cite PC’s refusal to come to India to shoot for a Salman Khan starrer movie as the final nail in the coffin for her career in Bollywood when she earned the wrath of Salman Khan who expected her to change her wedding plans to come to India to star against him. Upon PC’s refusal to take the offer, that role was essayed by Katrina Kaif.

PC hasn’t had much to do with Bollywood ever since with some observers claiming she is preparing ground for a career in politics in the US given her connections with the head honchos in almost all the right places there.

“Sky is the limit for this talented lady from India”, said one such observer.

This is first visit of Priyanka Chopra to the temple after its consecration ceremony on 22 January.

Similar Posts by The Author: