After a baby through ‘surrogate’ Priyanka Chopra ‘wants to prioritize what’s important’

Like many other rich and famous couples, Actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now ‘parents’ – 21st century parents who have had a baby girl via surrogate mother.

The actress now a mother of course – who has not given birth but made someone else do it for her – ‘wants to prioritise what’s important’. She of course also has her mother to help out with the daily needs of looking after the newly born but emphasises ‘peace is of utmost importance to her at the moment’.

Originally from Bollywood India who made her name in Hollywood with the Quantico series, Priyanka shared the news in an Instagram post:

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” Chopra said in the statement.

Knowing pretty well that people would like to know who played the surrogate in their lives and how and when was the decision taken and so on, she added:

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

We want privacy and hence hired a PR agency to publish it all over the media asking for our privacy#PriyankaChopraJonas — AK Chauhan (@_akchauhan) January 22, 2022

Only on January 13, 2022, Priyanka had discussed having family and children exhibiting very different feelings.

Speaking to Rebecca Ford (of Vanity Fair) Priyanka explained how her mother was earlier very worried about money when (in Bollywood) she turned 30 and the mother thought roles would start drying up for her, pushing her to set up a production company of her own.

Now, said Priyanka her mom was focused on her marriage and children.

Presumably her mother also hopes for a grandchild?

“They’re a big part of our desire for the future,” Priyanka told Rebecca Ford.

“By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

‘Priyanka even accepted I point out that both their lives seem busier than ever’ Rebecca wrote.

“No, we’re not too busy to practice,” Priyanka responded to her suggesting they (Priyank and Nick) had plenty of time to have sex.

Rebecca clarified she did not mean time for sex rather meant they were both extremely busy in their careers and will have to slow down to have children.

“I’m okay with that,” Priyanka told her. “We’re both okay with that.”

Clearly the discussion around Priyanka’s mother wanting them to have children could not have been children via surrogate mother(s).

Soon as the news was broken by Priyanka Chopra on Instagram, she started being trolled almost instantly.

“I wish @priyankachopra and @nickjonas congratulations #Priyankachopra #NickJonas #surrogacy But Isn’t it became a trend for the rich to opt this method? However these method were developed to help those who had complications,” wrote another Twitter user.

“It is better to b not mother than have a baby by surrogacy. Unless mothers blood flows in the child, how can a person have motherly feeling” one social media post opined.

“How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies?” said another.

“I understand when genuine parents go for #surrogacy. I h@te it when these stupid Bollywoodians do it. They spend all their energy on getting n@ked, showing skin and of course drugs and then use money to have a designer baby. They won’t have basic parenting skills. One life screwed,” wrote another.

Of late, especially in Bollywood (and elsewhere where money is) it has been a trend to hire women to carry the baby. The science, when it was being researched, would not have envisaged such a use (read abuse).

In Hinduism Sanatan Dharma, Lord Krishna had two mothers – Devki, his biological mother and Yashodha, mother who raised him. Not sure how to characterize Priyankaa’s and the surrogate’s roles in this story.

People, in the absence of medical reasons for Priyanka and Nick to go for a child through surrogate, will understandably be very critical.

