Victorian women will soon have access to free and comprehensive care and support under the one roof, with five of the Allan Labor Government’s Women’s Health Clinics opening across Victoria from June.

Premier Jacinta Allan and Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas along with Premier Jacinta Allan have announced the first five of 20 comprehensive women’s health clinics. These clinics will be at:

The Northern Hospital, (new)

Royal Women’s Hospital; (already exists)

Frankston Hospital; (new)

Barwon Health Geelong; and (already exists)

Ballarat Base Hospital. (new)

According to the state government, services at these clinics will be delivered by hardworking gynecologists, urologists, specialist nursing and allied health support under the one roof, making it easier for women to access specialist care for conditions including endometriosis, pelvic pain, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), perimenopause and menopause.

The government plans to open the remaining 15 in the next three years, opening five per year with its commitment of $153 million women’s health package. One of the clinics will a culturally safe Aboriginal-led clinic and a mobile Women’s Health Clinic which will visit remote parts of the state.

The announcement coincides with the opening of the Women’s Pain Survey, which is seeking the views of women and girls who have experiences with pain and accessing related services.

Labor to slash health funding as budget buckles under record debt, says state Opposition

The Opposition led by John Pesutto says regional and rural health services across Victoria are facing forced amalgamations, service cuts and closures as the Allan Labor Government slashes millions in health funding.

Leader of the Opposition, John Pesutto, said: “Victorians should make no mistake, these are not changes to improve efficiency, but desperate and savage cuts triggered by Labor’s financial mismanagement.

“Under the Allan Labor Government, regional and rural communities across the state will be stripped of their voice in local health services.”

In a media release, the Opposition says reports have indicated Labor is forcing unrealistic savings targets on all of Victoria’s 76 health services, which will collectively see millions cut over coming years.

More than a dozen regional health services suffered operating losses across 2022-23, with projections that by June 2024 more than half of Victoria’s health services face negative daily cash balances.

Shadow Minister for Health, Georgie Crozier, said: “Labor cannot manage money, cannot manage our health system and Victorians are paying the price.

“These cuts and threats of large-scale amalgamations demonstrate the disregard Labor has for rural and regional communities.”

