A social media in-charge Supriya Shrinate’s now deleted post commenting on actor Kangana Ranaut who is the BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh has triggered a political tsunami. In the post, Supriya Shrinate posted a semi-nude photo of Kangana with the caption – “Kya Bhav chal raha hai Mandi mein, koi batayega?”

The tenor of the caption matches the tonality of Supriya Shrinate’s as seen in debates on Indian television.

Supriya Shirnate has released a video putting the blame on ‘someone’, from her team, who she is trying to find, responsible for the post.

“Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened,” she said.

In her video, she claims, she can NEVER make a personal remark of such lowliness against anyone?

And against women? IMPOSSIBLE.

मेरे फेसबुक और इंस्टा के अकाउंट पर कई लोगों का एक्सेस है. इसमें से किसी व्यक्ति ने आज एक बेहद घृणित और आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट किया था.



मुझे जैसे ही इसकी जानकारी हुई मैंने वह पोस्ट हटा दिया. जो भी मुझे जानते हैं, वह यह अच्छी तरह से जानते हैं कि मैं किसी भी महिला के लिए व्यक्तिगत भोंडी… pic.twitter.com/CFDNXuxmo2 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) March 25, 2024

The problem is – there is no one who would believe her, if they have seen her attacking Smriti Irani, a woman minister in Prime Minister Modi’s cabinet, saying she (Smriti Irani) was “Aaurat ke naam par dhabba” and Sambit Patra, a BJP spokesperson, in a debate on national television when she, unprovoked, called him “Gandi Naali ka Keeda”.

The interesting thing to note is – Supriya Shrinate has tagged Dhruv Rathee which is understandable but Hardik Pandya? – the cricketer? Why?

Is he also anti BJP like Dhruv Rathee? Thanks for letting the world know.

Kangana Ranaut hit back in her typical style writing a long post which included the following, very graceful and honorable reply to Supriya Shrinate:

“We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices; we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity…,” she posted on X.

While the political storm catching India by no surprise shows – the empty coffers of the Congress party in all possible connotations, portray – NO REAL DAMAGE happening to Supriya Shrinate, if she were to ever become a respectable parliamentarian, from whichever party, she must step down, find a scapegoat and make him/her the sacrificial lamb to absolve herself of the stench of this stupidity, which can without much effort turn into a court case Supriya Shrinate does not need.

Mandi known as – ‘Chotti Kashi’

Jairam Thakur, the Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly has said that the BJP was considering legal action as the pejorative and derogatory references made in the post were not just confined to Kangana but also to the district of Mandi.

“Mandi is known as Chotti Kashi as there are more than 300 temples here and people have immense faith in their deities. It is very unfortunate that a woman Congress leader made such derogatory remarks against Kangana. People will teach Congress a lesson for their remarks against a woman who has earned recognition through her acting skills,” he said.

Rekha Sharma, chief of the National Commission for Women (NCW) has urged the Congress matron Sonia Gandhi to “take action” against her party responsible.

She also said the NCW has also written to the Election Commission seeking “stringent action against the party and the leader.”

The question is why?

Why would Supriya Shrinate post such a personal comment against Kangana Ranaut, who has been so outspoken, undaunted amid the most ferocious, poignant and targeted display of muscle power by the Maharashtra government machinery against her when she was pushing for a proper investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput?



Herself being the head of Congress party’s social media, Supriya would have factored in all possibilities, including what is panning out. That makes the choice of posting it even more intriguing. Has Kangana been targeted to settle some personal score? Ordered by someone higher up in the party hierarchy, because once upon a time, Kangana’s dad used to be in Congress and rose to the high position of the General Secretary of the party for the state of Himachal Pradesh.

This stupid act of Shrinate has landed a huge sympathy wave in favour of Kangana Ranaut. Rahul Gandhi should be really upset. That is, if he is really contesting in 2024.

On the other hand, BJP’s choice Kangana Ranaut for the seat of Mandi is purely premised on its slogan of ‘Ab ki baar, 400 par’ and nothing else. Kangana may subscribe to the values of the BJP, she is raw and completely inexperienced, (‘green’) to be given the privilege to be a lawmaker for the country.

Time will tell.

