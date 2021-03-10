Harry and Meghan claims: Queen responds but the Today team is divided

The news of Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah Winfrey and the claims of racism made therein is still dominating the airwaves all over the world. The biggest news in Australia today is – and this is monumental news really – that the Channel Nine’s Today team is divided on Meghan and Harry’s racism claims.

Big deal…!

Check the stock market please… Heavens may fall.

Lucifer may rear his head again…

Who knows who and how many world leaders are tossing the turning in their graves… only because – some family feud is being marketed so handsomely to the world in huge dollars.

Come off it mate!

Australia has far more serious things to discuss. You could set a better narrative with immense influence you have on morning television than a ‘pretend division’ of opinion on such a non-issue. The family feud has been sold to the world audiences for money and that should turn anyone with some commonsense off it, not feed and live on it.

The Today team – Karl, Ali and Alex are always wonderful in doing their job but this one is shabby. They should be united and question the Sussexes to name names or not make such claims.

To the actual news now:

Are Harry and Meghan ‘blowing up the family’?

Ever since the interview went to air, which has had millions of views, Harry and Meghan’s claims have been likened to a bomb being dropped on Britain’s most famous family and one of the country’s most revered institutions, Buckingham Palace.

Zac Goldsmith, a junior British foreign minister has said Harry was “blowing up his family”. It has not been officially confirmed to be the Boris Johnson government’s assessment or comment.

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, also gave a bombshell BBC television interview in 1995, claiming on TV that both she and Prince Charles had been unfaithful and how Prince Charles was unfit to be king. She also said in the interview that she felt isolated, struggling with self-harm and bulimia. This interview of Harry and Meghan’s and claims made therein would not be too far down on the scale measuring the Diana interview.

Speculation is rife on the money they received for the long interview, but Oprah is the only person who has benefitted from the saga.

The interview pushed the Palace to issue a statement (of 61 words by the Queen). The Queen statement reads as below:

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”



Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle has defended the Royals, saying he hoped the skin tone comment was “just a dumb question”.

“It could just be that simple, it could be somebody asked a stupid question, rather than being a total racist,” he told Britain’s ITV.

Imagine the remark was never made or “it did not happen”, (as Christian Porter famously said) or the remark was made in relation to a conversation about designer clothing for the little prince and was totally taken out of context.

No one will know until it comes out – perhaps in another multimillion dollar interview – this time with Ellen, who knows.

I believe, Harry and Meghan’s credibility should be seen carrying a question mark until the time the question is answered either way. For a future book, the answer may very well be there was some ‘grave misunderstanding’ of ‘something else’ being said by ‘someone not that significant’ inside the Palace.

Until such time, concentrate on the meaningful and constructive dialogue in Australia and the issues we face, in this very fragile time of finding and establishing the new normal post a horrendous 2020!