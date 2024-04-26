Greater Dandenong Mayor Lana Formoso has welcomed a Federal Government initiative to give local students access to free broadband internet.

The School Student Broadband Initiative is providing up to 30,000 families with no broadband access at home access to a free nbn service until the end of 2025.

The nbn team is now in Greater Dandenong to talk to the community and support families to apply for the scheme. They have already held pop-up booths at Dandenong Market and in Dandenong Square Shopping Centre and will hold a special event at the Dandenong Civic Centre today (Friday 26 April) at 1pm. The team will also be at Dandy-Con at the Dandenong Library and Harmony Square this Saturday27 April.

“Council welcomes this initiative and the efforts being made to promote it to our residents,” Cr Formoso said.

“We know there are many students in our city without nbn or reliable internet access. We support people with free wifi in our libraries, community facilities and open spaces across our city, but having reliable internet at home makes a huge difference to a student’s success.

“Many families in our community are struggling under the current cost of living pressures and internet access might be a luxury they just can’t afford. We will be promoting this opportunity widely to our community.”

Dandenong MP and Minister for Government Service Gabrielle Williams is also attending the event at the Civic Centre.

“Access to broadband internet is essential for study, work and access to services. That’s why the School Student Broadband Initiative is so important, and it’s why the Allan Labor Government is investing $540 million in more reliable mobile coverage and faster internet.”

The initiative will offer free broadband internet to eligible families until 31 December 2025. For more information visit anglicarevic.org.au or phone 1800 954 610.

