With the changing needs of consumers and small businesses, Australia Post will be introducing new performance standards to take effect from 15 April 2024.



Latest figures show that four in five Australian households bought something online in 2023, with 9.5 million households receiving a parcel last year. Meanwhile, letter volumes continue to decline, reducing two thirds since their peak in 2008.



The new performance standards have been introduced to support long-term financial sustainability helping the postal service to modernise its delivery networks. From 15 April, the following new performance standards will apply:

reduce reserved letter delivery frequency to every second business day for 98 per cent of locations;

extend the time that Australia Post has to deliver letters by one business day;

allow Australia Post to change the way it manages priority mail, so it can deliver services at a more commercial rate, and work with customers to set appropriate terms and conditions;

update the geographical classification of Australia Post retail outlets to reflect the current Australian Statistical Geography Standard, rather than an outdated geographical classification based on the 1991 Census.

If the government can be believed, the minimum number of post offices the group must maintain nationally and in rural, regional and remote areas, or the services available at Australia Post retail outlets will not change. Perhaps, for now.

Also read: PM Modi is the BOSS, says Anthony Albanese



Posties will continue to deliver daily to their rounds, although the composition of their deliveries will change to support the daily delivery of parcels.



The new delivery standards have been informed by close collaboration between the organization, its workforce and the Communications Workers Union on co-sponsored delivery trials.



The successful trials decreased the frequency of letter delivery and expanded delivery points by more than 10% per round. This enabled postal workers to carry up to 20% more parcels, achieving real productivity improvements, and demonstrating it is possible to modernise postal services while supporting secure, well-paying jobs.

“The way Australians use the national postal service is changing, and its critical Australia Post modernises to support customers and small businesses, local communities, and support greater economic productivity”, Minister for Communications, the Hon Michelle Rowland MP said.



“These amendments changes reflect the way Australians now interact with Australia Post, and will help improve the company’s financial sustainability” Ms Rowland added.



Efficiencies in the letter delivery business will facilitate more investment in the products and services that its customers need and want, such as more parcel posting and collection places that are open at more convenient days and hours, including parcel lockers.



The Government will now finalise a new Statement of Expectations for Australia Post that reflects the new delivery model, and ensures a priority letter service is maintained and Australia Post continues to support the Australian Electoral Commission in meeting its obligations.



For more information on the new performance standards, visit https://www.infrastructure.gov.au/media-communications-arts/post/australia-post

Similar Posts by The Author: