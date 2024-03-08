The Tollywood Film stars from South India was in Melbourne for the 1st time on a Multicultural tour and played in an exhibition T20 Cricket match at Chirnside Park Werribee in front of almost Two Thousand fans.

Chairman Sai Krishna from Celebrity Cricket Carnival in Australia who is responsible for the 4-day tour bringing the 14 Film Stars to Melbourne Australia.

South Indian film stars (Tollywood) attended a meet and greet function in Point cook where 450 fans gathered for the dinner function. As the Stars in their spare time visited The Great Ocean road, Melbourne CBD and Wildlife Ballarat park to experience Victoria.

CCC Chairman Mr Sai Krishna donated AUD $5000 to the Royal children’s Hospital on the match day before the start of the match in the presence of the Film Stars and Cricket Officials.

Special thanks to Nick Hockley CEO Cricket Australia, Ross Hepburn Chairman Cricket Victoria, Toby Williams, James Rosengarten, Ken Jacobs, Chirnside Park Werribee Cricket club management for the wonderful support given to the Celebrity cricket carnival.

Title Sponsor Sri Lankan Airlines, thanks to Mr SP Mohan Country Manager for ANZ who brought the Film Stars to Melbourne for the event , Xcel Global Services for doing the Visas for the Stars, Simply Indian restaurant for Hospitality and all other sponsors who supported for the event and the volunteers throughout the event a big thank you .

Ajay’s team scored 168 runs for 20 overs and the Stars team has chased down in 19.3 overs winning by 5 wickets.

Best Batsman – Ashwin Babu for his quick 48, Most wickets for Stars – Prince Cecil and the Man of the match – SS Thaman for his 61 runs and 1 wicket.

The Celebrity Cricket Carnival T20 exhibition game operations for the match day was run by Johann Jayasinha, Keith Thompson and Sekhar from Cricket Australia

The Film Stars will return to Melbourne in October/November 2024 for the season 2 as they enjoyed very much participating the Celebrity cricket carnival.

Looking forward and seeing all soon.

-report by Rampal Muthyala

