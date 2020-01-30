Victorian Indians raise funds for Bush Fire Relief

Indian community of Melbourne has been doing its bit, whenever Victoria has faced any challenges. With Bush fires ravaging parts of Victoria, Victorian Indians got together to raise funds for Bush Fire relief.

Rampal Muthyala, a Liberal party member and owner of Dosa Hut Wantirna organised a fund-raiser for the victims of Victorian Bush fires. The afternoon on Monday, 27 January, a public holiday for the Australia Day 2020 was reserved for this noble cause and a select list of politicians, Indian community members and various faith leaders took part in it.

“Thank you all for gracing this event, contributing and participating in Auctions n Raffles, donations and making your presence felt there”, said Rampal thanking the guests who had graced the occasion that Monday afternoon

Among the list of dignitaries were – the Hon Michael Sukkar MP, Federal Minister for Housing and Assistant Treasurer, Mr Brad Rowswell MP, Member for Sandringham, Mr Michael Kroger, former President of Liberal Party of Victoria, Ms Anuradha Sundaramurthy, Vice Consul General of India, Mr John Mitchell, Chair of Gipsland Emergncy Relief Fund, Mr Marcus Bastiaan, many cricketers, many different faith leaders, many Australian South Asian community leaders and some other ‘friends and supporters’of Rampal Muthyala.

“It has been a honor for me to see gracious presence of dignitaries…” said Rampal Muthyala announcing the amount of $23, 279.00 had been raised. 75% of that amount will go to Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund and the remaining 25% will be donated to Healesville Sanctuary.

He also thanked Dosa Hut master franchisers Mr Praveen Indukuri and Mr Anil Karpurapu and other branch owners for their “adorable support to this noble cause”.

“I once again convey my sincere thanks to each and everyone who supported this great event and making it a memorable one for me”, Rampal Muthyala concluded.A cheque for the amount of $23, 279.00, raised for Bush Fire relief, was written and photographed for the record.