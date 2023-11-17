If there was any doubt about the cricketing prowess of the Indians, it all vanished on Wednesday night when the Indian batsmen thrashed NZ bowlers to the fences long and wide for sixes and fours and the bowlers led by Mohammed Shami – took their batsmen to the cleaners without impunity.



But the fact the NZ team also fought hard making more than 300 runs, the fans (on both sides) got full value for their time and money.

The stage was set for a ‘once in a lifetime final on Sunday’, the Indian fans only wishing Australia to win their game against the Proteas to allow fans – to get the finals made in heaven – for those billions tuning in on Sunday, 19 November, 7.30pm to be telecast live and free on Channel 9.

With Rohit Sharma – setting the mood from the very start, the Indian team’s mind could be read like an open book. Rohit and his boys meant business, real business.

And they were not going to show any mercy or respect for the NZ bowlers.

Although Rohit only made 47 off 29 balls, his innings was as enjoyable as Kohli’s (50th hundred), Shubman Gill’s or Shreyas Iyer’s ruthless, raw and power packed innings full of ‘effortless’ stroke play which can be nightmare for the Aussie bowlers on Sunday.

Kohli’s world record – scoring the 50th ODI century was even sweeter because he was able to do it in front of his wife – the love of his life – Anushka Sharma and his idol and the cricketing God in India – Little Master Sachin Tendulkar, whose record of 49 ODI century he beat.

Virat Kohli’s superb century and Mohammed Shami’s haul of seven wickets will stick around in the minds for a long time.

While Virat Kohli is the top run-scorer in the ICC World Cup 2023 with 711 runs, Mohammed Shami is the top wicket taker with 23 tickets.

And the final game is yet to add further to their achievements in this tournament.

While the odds are in favour of the Indians – who haven’t lost a game in the tournament, discussing on Channel Nine’ Today show, the host Karl Stefanovic invited his guests to come on the show ‘naked’ if, by stroke of the wildest luck, Australia wins the game on Sunday.

Both guests accepted the odds offer.

You will have to tune in NOT only on Sunday – to watch the game – but also on Monday morning, should Australia win, – to see if the gentlemen keep their word.

Similar Posts by The Author: