A prominent member of the Indian Cricket team winning the 1983 World Cup, Balvinder Singh Sandhu visited Melbourne last month for 40th Anniversary of the 1983 WSorld Cup victory by India organized by a prominent local Liberal party member Rampal Muthyala of the Tawa – the Indian Griddle restaurant and @ Hurdler Australia and Mr Johann Dias Jayasinha of SNNI.

The event was organized on September 20 at the now rebranded – Tawa – the Indian Griddloe reastaurant in Wantirna.

“One n only event in Australia and it’s our memorable moments to see gracious presence of Indian 1983 CWC winning team mate Mr Balwinder Singh Sandhu and his wife Mrs Ravinder Kaur and Mr Prasad Apre (Legend Cricketer Mr Kapil Dev’s friend) from India, special visit for this event,” Rampal Muthyala told Bharat Times.

“And very glad to see huge guest list” gracing the occasion and making it most memorable for all of us.

“Very happy to see my brother in law, Mr Kothakapu Srinivasreddy Bava garu, sisters n nieces from India to be part of this celebrations.”

Those attending the celebrations included – Dr Renee Heath MP, Legislative Council member for Eastern Victoria, Acting Consul General Mr. Girish Singh Kavia, Mr Ross Hepburn – Chairman Cricket Vic, Mr Max Abbott – ICC Communications

Ken Jacobs – Former CEO Cricket Vic Mr Ian Crawford – Former President Prahran Cricket Club & Consultant CA, Mr Keith Thompson – MC & Country Cricket Vic Sec.

Mr David Cruse – ICC MULTICULTURAL team Australia.

Sri Lankan airlines & Amora hotels sponsored the travel and accommodation of guests for this prestigious event.

Similar Posts by The Author: