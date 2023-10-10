by Prabodh Malhotra

“Give your hands to serve and your hearts to love”, and “True service is not merely an external act but stems from a heart filled with love and compassion” (Mother Teresa). Inspired by the great saint of the 20th century, I would like to add that “Give your feet to fundraising walk and do something for the community”.

Hi! My name is Prabodh Malhotra and I have been living in Melbourne for more than 40 years. This country has given me a beautiful life, and now it is my turn to give something back to the country. On Sunday 29 October 2023, I begin the walk from Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to raise funds for the McGrath Foundation (MF) that has been doing commendable work to help thousands of families across Australia affected by breast cancer. I plan to arrive at the SCG on the Opening Day of the Pink Test that has become synonymous with breast cancer. Last year I completed 1100kms walk from the MCG to SCG also in support of MF; however, this year’s walk through Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, Echuca, Deniliquin, Wagga Wagga and Goulburn is going to be longer and more arduous. As a 72-year-old retiree, I am so pleased to avail this opportunity to make a small contribution to such a noble cause.

Our target is to raise $100,000 for the McGrath Foundation. My humble request to you is to please give generously and encourage others to donate directly to the Foundation by clicking on the link provided or scan the QR Code. Every dollar counts and even small donations add up like little droplets forming a stream. Donations over $5 are tax deductible.

Additional funds would help place more specialist McGrath Breast Care Nurses, wherever they’re needed, and I’d love your support. Every breast cancer experience is different. That’s why the McGrath Foundation aims to make life that little bit easier for individuals and families experiencing breast cancer.

I would really appreciate if you would please make a generous donation. Thank you so much!

https://fundraise.mcgrathfoundation.com.au/fundraisers/prabodhmalhotra/walk-from-mcg-to-scg

Please note that I don’t handle any money. All donations go directly to the Foundation.

The MCG to SCG walk 2.0 starts on Sunday 29 October at 7:00 AM outside the MCG, Gate 2, near Dennis Lillee’s Statue.

Just a short walk from One or two hour Parking on Jolimont St, Jolimont Terrace, Charles St.

Please join me and wish me luck to celebrate flagging off the walk marking the beginning of my journey.

For latest updates about the walk including the route and schedule, please visit my blog page on https://www.prabodhmalhotra.com/

For more information, please feel free to contact me on

+61 422 305 011

+61 489 901 797 (WhatsApp)

Email: pcmalhotra@hotmail.com

