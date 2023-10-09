India has made a good start to their claim for the ICC World Cup 2023. KL Rahul with his 97 not out and Virat Kohli’s fighting 85 saw India through after India’s three Indian top-order batters – Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer return to pavilion with ducks.

Playing his skipper’s knock, Virat Kohli pulled the Indian team out of troubled waters with a patient 85 run knock, contributing to India’s six-wicket victory over Australia in their opening match of the World Cup here on Sunday at Chennai.

Solidifying India’s innings was the master craftsman KL Rahul who played the Rahul Dravid for India with his 97 not out off 115 balls and was aided ably by his skipper Kohli.

Australia’s 199 score was never a real threat to India’s batting talent but with a strange stroke of luck, India lost its three top order batters – Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer – all for a duck.

At one time India’s score was 3 runs for two wickets leaving their fans biting their nails and worried.

But Kohli and Rahul played a heroic innings – under what could be called a less than pressure-cooker situation and managed to get some experience for the games to come.

India reached the target in 41.2 overs.

Indian spinners – Ravindra Jadeja – 3/28 in 10 overs along with Ravichandran Ashwin – 2/34 in 10 overs, did a marvelous job along with Kuldeep Yadav’s 2/42 in 10 overs. They made life miserable for the Australians bowling them all out for 199 in 49.3 overs.

From the Australian side Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were initially very effective during the first three overs sending Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer were walked back for ducks. The scoreboard read a horrifying 2/3.

Starc ended up getting 1 wicket while Josh Hazelwood managed to get 3.

Kohli’s innings did a significant amount of luck when he was dropped very early by a running-in Mitchell Marsh who failed to catch and let the ball slip through his hand.

Kohli knew he had been given a chance and was very cautious throughout his time at the crease. For nearly 50 deliveries, he didn’t hit a boundary.

India’s next game is against Afghanistan on Wednesday, 11 October at 7.30 PM local time. To a list of ONLY India’s games in the ICC World Cup 2023, click here.

Rest of the Schedule of the ICC World Cup 2023

Monday 09 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

14:00 MON 09 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

NEW ZEALAND v NETHERLANDS

Tuesday 10 October

Time: 4.00 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

10:30 TUE 10 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

ENGLAND v BANGLADESH

Tuesday 10 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

14:00 TUE 10 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

PAKISTAN v SRI LANKA

Wednesday 11 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

14:00 WED 11 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

INDIA v AFGHANISTAN

Thursday 12 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

14:00 THU 12 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

AUSTRALIA v SOUTH AFRICA

Friday 13 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

14:00 FRI 13 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

NEW ZEALAND v BANGLADESH

Saturday 14 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

14:00 SAT 14 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

INDIA v PAKISTAN

Sunday 15 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

14:00 SUN 15 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

ENGLAND v AFGHANISTAN

Monday 16 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

14:00 MON 16 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

AUSTRALIA v SRI LANKA

Tuesday 17 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

14:00 TUE 17 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

SOUTH AFRICA v NETHERLANDS

Wednesday 18 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

14:00 WED 18 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

NEW ZEALAND v AFGHANISTAN

Thursday 19 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

MCA International Stadium, Pune

14:00 THU 19 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

INDIA v BANGLADESH

Friday 20 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

14:00 FRI 20 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

AUSTRALIA v PAKISTAN

Saturday 21 October

Time: 4.00 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

10:30 SAT 21 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

NETHERLANDS v SRI LANKA

Saturday 21 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

14:00 SAT 21 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

ENGLAND v SOUTH AFRICA

Sunday 22 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

14:00 SUN 22 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

INDIA v NEW ZEALAND

Monday 23 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

14:00 MON 23 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

PAKISTAN v AFGHANISTAN

Tuesday 24 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

14:00 TUE 24 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

SOUTH AFRICA v BANGLADESH

Wednesday 25 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

14:00 WED 25 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

AUSTRALIA v NETHERLANDS

Thursday 26 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

14:00 THU 26 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

ENGLAND v SRI LANKA

Friday 27 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

14:00 FRI 27 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

PAKISTAN v SOUTH AFRICA

Saturday 28 October

Time: 4.00 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

10:30 SAT 28 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

AUSTRALIA v NEW ZEALAND

Saturday 28 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

14:00 SAT 28 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

NETHERLANDS v BANGLADESH

Sunday 29 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

14:00 SUN 29 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

INDIA v ENGLAND

Monday 30 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

MCA International Stadium, Pune

14:00 MON 30 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

AFGHANISTAN v SRI LANKA

Tuesday 31 October

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

14:00 TUE 31 OCTOBER (Indian Time)

PAKISTAN v BANGLADESH

November GAMES

Wednesday 01 November

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

MCA International Stadium, Pune

14:00 WED 01 NOVEMBER (Indian Time)

NEW ZEALAND v SOUTH AFRICA

Thursday 02 November

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

14:00 THU 02 NOVEMBER (Indian Time)

INDIA v SRI LANKA

Friday 03 November

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

14:00 FRI 03 NOVEMBER (Indian Time)

NETHERLANDS v AFGHANISTAN

Saturday 04 November

Time: 4.00 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

10:30 SAT 04 NOVEMBER (Indian Time)

NEW ZEALAND v PAKISTAN

Saturday 04 November

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

14:00 SAT 04 NOVEMBER (Indian Time)

ENGLAND v AUSTRALIA

Sunday 05 November

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

14:00 SUN 05 NOVEMBER (Indian Time)

INDIA v SOUTH AFRICA

Monday 06 November

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

14:00 MON 06 NOVEMBER (Indian Time)

BANGLADESH v SRI LANKA

Tuesday 07 November

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

14:00 TUE 07 NOVEMBER (Indian Time)

AUSTRALIA v AFGHANISTAN

Wednesday 08 November

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

MCA International Stadium, Pune

14:00 WED 08 NOVEMBER (Indian Time)

ENGLAND v NETHERLANDS

Thursday 09 November

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

14:00 THU 09 NOVEMBER (Indian Time)

NEW ZEALAND v SRI LANKA

Friday 10 November

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

14:00 FRI 10 NOVEMBER (Indian Time)

SOUTH AFRICA v AFGHANISTAN

Saturday 11 November

Time: 4.00 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

MCA International Stadium, Pune

10:30 SAT 11 NOVEMBER (Indian Time)

AUSTRALIA v BANGLADESH

Saturday 11 November

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

14:00 SAT 11 NOVEMBER (Indian Time)

ENGLAND v PAKISTAN

Sunday 12 November

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

14:00 SUN 12 NOVEMBER (Indian Time)

INDIA v NETHERLANDS

SEMI-FINAL – 1

Wednesday 15 November

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

14:00 WED 15 NOVEMBER (Indian Time)

Between 1ST PLACE v 4TH PLACE place holders

SEMI-FINAL – 2

Thursday 16 November

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

14:00 THU 16 NOVEMBER (Indian Time)

Between 2ND PLACE v 3RD PLACE holders

FINAL

Sunday 19 November

Time: 7.30 PM (Melbourne Local Time)

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

14:00 SUN 19 NOVEMBER (Indian Time)

Between WINNERs OF SEMI-FINAL 1 MEN & SEMI-FINAL 2 MEN

Similar Posts by The Author: