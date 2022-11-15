In a surprise announcement for the Punjabi community in Victoria, Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that if re-elected Andrews Labor Government will host a Kabaddi exhibition match in the lead up to the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Commonwealth Games will be held in Victorian from 17 March to 29 March 2026.

Kabaddi is a favorite sport of all Punjabis including the Punjabi Diaspora living thousands of miles away from Punjab, India. In Australia, Punjabis get together every year to play sport and Kabaddi is a big feature sport there. Raising it to the state level from its current community level will really help making the bonds between Punjabi communities and mainstream society of Victoria. It goes without saying multiculturalism makes our state stronger and more vibrant – and sports and events are an important celebration of our diversity.

“Sport plays an important role in the cultural traditions of all Victorians and we’re backing sporting events that encourage the community to get together, keep active and stay involved in their local communities” , Premier Daniel Andrews said.

It’s why Labor will host a Kabaddi exhibition match in the lead up to the 2026 Commonwealth Games – to celebrate culture, promote physical activity and provide the whole community the opportunity to tap in to a unique sporting and cultural experience.

Labor has a proud record of supporting Victoria’s multicultural communities. Since coming to government we’ve invested more than $300 million in support for multicultural communities.

“Matthew Guy’s Liberals can’t be trusted to support multicultural communities – they only pretend to care about communities in an election year”, says a Labor media release.

“Victoria is home to a proud and vibrant Indian community who have made an enormous contribution to our state and this is an investment in them” ,Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence said.

Labor is doing what matters – celebrating Victoria’s cultural diversity by supporting community festivals and events, infrastructure and services.

“The Indian community are an essential part of Cranbourne’s story. This investment will celebrate and share that contribution”, Labor Member for Cranbourne Pauline Richards said.

