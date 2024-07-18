In yet another tragedy striking the Australian Indian community where two young Indian students died in water, the question of water safety has resurfaced. Community leaders, again in mourning, believe something urgently needs to be done, particularly in light of the huge toll last summer.

The two men who died while swimming at a popular Queensland Millaa Millaa falls were Indian students Chaitanya Mupparaju and Surya Teja Bobba. Both in their 20s, the pair failed to resurface while swimming at the falls near Cairns.

BT understands, initially one of them was in trouble and the second friend had gone in to try and help his friend. Both drowned.

A third friend who was with them, is in shock according to the Queensland police.

Millaa Millaa Falls is a heritage-listed plunge waterfall at Theresa Creek Road, Millaa Millaa, Tablelands Region, Queensland. This is the first fatalities at the Queensland tourist location.

Tributes soon began to pour in for the two after their bodies were recovered on Tuesday.

Family and friends of the two men say they are “shattered beyond words” by the incident and have setup a GoFundMe account to raise money for funeral costs. Their families’ spokeswoman Surya Mangapati writes on the page:

“We are deeply saddened to share the devastating news of the recent accident that claimed the lives of two promising young students from India, Chaitanya Mupparaju & Surya Teja Bobba. Their lives were cut short in a tragic incident that happened in Cairns Millaa Millaa falls on 16th July 2024, leaving their families and loved ones shattered beyond words. Their untimely departure has left a void that can never be filled.

In this time of profound grief, we are coming together to support their families during this unimaginably difficult period. Your generous contributions will help alleviate the financial burden of funeral expenses and provide some measure of relief as they navigate through this heartbreaking loss.

Please join us in honoring the memories of Chaitanya Mupparaju & Surya Teja Bobba by contributing what you can and sharing this campaign with others who may wish to help. Even the smallest gesture will make a difference in providing comfort and support to their grieving families.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

Emergency services rushed to Millaa Millaa Falls, about 90km southwest of Cairns, before 9am on Tuesday after reports two swimmers had not resurfaced.

“It appears that one man got into difficulty and that a second man has then come to render him assistance, and unfortunately, both men perished,” Inspector Jason Smith told reporters.

The men’s swimming ability will come under the scanner and form part of a report for the coroner.

The GoFundMe account had raised more than $100,615 by Thursday afternoon.

It is yet another tragedy which should not go waste like the previous too many and there should be a customized campaign to educate Australian Indians on water safety and when and where to go swimming.

