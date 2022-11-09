Sharing and Strengthening Hindi, Punjabi & other Languages

A re-elected Andrews Labor Government will invest $6 million to deliver a new Multicultural Storytime program across Victoria.

The program will give kids – up to the age of 5 – the ability to come together with a facilitator to read a book and learn a language other than English.

Each session would run for 45 minutes and give parents the opportunity to engage their children and grandchildren in their native language in a new and engaging way.

“Multiculturalism is our state’s greatest gift – and we must continue to invest in the many languages, faiths and cultures that have made a home here in Victoria” premier Daniel Andrews said.

“Storytelling is a powerful way to strengthen the connection young children have to their communities, their families and their identities and Labor is proud to support our multicultural communities, each and every day” the premier added.

Also read: $10 million for Indian Community infrastructure program if Andrews is re-elected

“Victoria is home to some of the oldest languages the world has ever known and it’s so important that we play our role in strengthening them in our communities”, minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence said.

Grants of up to $25,000 per year will be available to community organisations, community language schools and councils to deliver this exciting new program.

“I was fortunate enough to grow up in a community that valued the importance of passing down the rich heritage of our language. It’s an important part of who I am, and today’s announcement will ensure it is an important part of communities for many years to come” the Labor Member for Northcote Kat Theophanous said.

Victoria is home to communities from more than 200 countries, who speak 260 languages and Labor is proud to build on our record of uniting communities via this innovative Multicultural Storytime program.

“Matthew Guy and Liberals use multicultural communities to divide Victorians”, says a Labor medial release.

“Only a Labor Government is doing what matters for multicultural communities – strengthening connections to culture and language through the power of storytelling”.

Similar Posts by The Author: