Works on the new Melton Hospital will kick off this year with the Allan Labor Government naming the preferred consortium to deliver the landmark project.

Premier Jacinta Allan and Minister for Health Infrastructure Mary-Anne Thomas today announced exclusive negotiations will begin with Exemplar Health consortium to build the more than $900 million hospital – which remains on track for completion in 2029.

The consortium includes Capella Capital as sponsor and investor, Lendlease Infrastructure Investments and Invesis as investors, Lendlease as builder and Honeywell and Compass Group as facilities and maintenance managers.

Set to be delivered as a public private partnership, the new Melton Hospital will bring together the private consortium to design, construct, finance and maintain the new facility for 25 years.

“We are getting on with delivering the world class health hospital that families in and around Melton need and deserve” Premier Jacinta Allan said.

Like the new Footscray Hospital in the inner west, the Victorian Health Building Authority will oversee the build and, once complete, it will operate as a public hospital under the world class care of Western Health.

The establishment of the site’s utilities and services is already underway and the extension of Bridge Road to connect the hospital to Ferris Road is nearing completion with construction of the hospital set to commence later this year, following the formal contract award.

The preferred consortium has been named following a thorough evaluation process to determine the best value-for-money outcome.

“This marks a significant project milestone ahead of the start of construction – the new hospital will truly transform Melton into a major hub, not just for healthcare but for local jobs, education and training too” Member for Melton Steve McGhie said.

The new Melton Hospital will be Victoria’s first fully electric hospital and will be designed to ensure it can service the growing and diverse outer west communities of Caroline Springs, Rockbank, Melton, Bacchus Marsh and Gisborne.

Located at 245A Ferris Road Cobblebank, it will feature 24-hour emergency care, at least 274 beds, an intensive care unit, maternity and neonatalservices, mental health services, radiology services, outpatient care and teaching, training and research spaces.

The project will createmore than 2,400 jobs during construction and will be home tomore than 3,975 health related jobs once open.

“The announcement of a preferred bidder is a significant step forward on our massive Melton Hospital project – it will be a gamechanger for communities across the outer west when it opens in 2029” Minister for Health Infrastructure Mary-Anne Thomas said.

