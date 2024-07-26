Distinguished Professor Brajesh Singh, from the Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment at Western Sydney University, has been announced as the winner of the prestigious Arrell Global Food Innovation Research Impact Award.

Presented annually by the Arrell Food Institute at the University of Guelph in Canada, the Arrell Global Food Innovation Awards recognise excellence and impact in food innovation by both researchers and individuals.

Expressing his gratitude for the international recognition, Distinguished Professor Singh acknowledged and thanked his global team and collaborators for their invaluable contributions.

“I would like to specifically mention my past and present students and postdocs who have driven science, the Global Initiative of Sustainable Agriculture and Environment and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s bodies such as the Intergovernmental Technical Panel on Soil and International Network of Soil Biodiversity to affect policy changes. It is collective efforts that bring transformative change, and I am lucky to be a part of these global teams,” said Distinguished Professor Singh.

A global leader in soil biological health and ecosystem ecology, Distinguished Professor Singh has made exceptional contributions to scientific impacts in agriculture, food systems and climate change. His work has influenced global policy decisions, including at the United Nations, significantly improving productivity and profitability for key stakeholders.

His most impactful achievements include leading contributions in establishing the Global Initiative of Sustainable Agriculture and Environment to promote sustainability, creating a global atlas of soil microbes and crop pathogens, and demonstrating the critical role of soil biodiversity in ecosystem functions and climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Professor Evan Fraser, Director of the Arrell Food Institute, extended his congratulations, emphasising the importance of recognising leaders who inspire innovative approaches to enhancing global food systems.

“These awards are designed to recognise and reward those who are making important contributions to improving global food systems. This year’s winners are leaders, who inspire us all to think in new and creative ways about how to do more with less,” said Professor Fraser.

The Arrell Global Food Innovation Awards, first launched in 2018, are adjudicated annually by a group of internationally recognised researchers and community activists. This year’s adjudicators were Simon Winter, Executive Director of the Syngenta Foundation for Sustainable Agriculture; Leticia (Ama) Deawuo, Executive Director of SeedChange; and Mohamad Yaghi, Vice President of Innovation Hub and AgExpert at Farm Credit Canada.

