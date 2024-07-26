Anand Runwal, 40, died trying to save his twin daughters from the tracks at Carlton train station in Sydney will be remembered for being a dad. He gave up his life doing what all dads do, 24/7, act to protect their children, ‘heroic’ of course. It is extremely unfortunate that although he lost his life, he could only save one of the twin daughters.

This tragedy has left a traumatized wife, mother to the other 2 year-old who now will forever only remember her dad and sister who parted company on the train tracks of the Carlton station.

The family, Anand Runwal, wife Poonam Runwal and their twin daughters had just reached the station and come out of the lift when their pram with their twin daughters rolled off onto the train tracks at about 12.25pm on Sunday, 21 July.

Poonam was heard calling out in panic “save my babies”.

Anand immediately jumped down from the platform to move the pram with his daughters seated in it. Anand and one of the two-year-old girls Hinal died at the scene, while the other daughter miraculously survived with barely a scratch.

It all happened very quickly. Poonam was heard screaming that her husband and children were under the train. Soon she saw one of the girls pulled out from beneath the train with “hardly a scratch on her”.

Hoping against hope, Poonam “begged” to see her family, continuing to yell out, wanting to see her Anand and other daughter Hinal.

Sadly, destiny had other plans. The family who had only moved to Australia late last year, now had an altogether different book of fate, without Anand and Hinal Runwal.

The hero dad who died after jumping onto train tracks to try and save his two-year-old daughters has been identified as Anand Runwal.



Runwal, his wife Poonam and their young children moved to Sydney late last year, and settled into the Indian community of Kogarah.



On Sunday… pic.twitter.com/06iQriZKWk — 10 News First Sydney (@10NewsFirstSyd) July 22, 2024

Anand Runwal had come to Australia to work forInfosys (for Westpac) in North Sydney.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of our colleague and his small child on Sunday,” the company said in a statement.

“Our prayers are with his wife, his other child, extended family and colleagues. We are providing every possible support to his family during this time of grief, and also in touch with local authorities.”

NSW Premier Chris Minns said the father had died performing “an extraordinary instinctive act of bravery”.

“That’s not going to bring him or his little daughter back but it shouldn’t go unremarked upon that in the face of a terrible accident he gave his own life to try to save his children,” he said.

CCTV footage captured the family strolling to the station, with Anand Runwal pushing the pram and his wife Poonam following behind. They appeared relaxed on a Sunday afternoon venturing out for a fun outing that would soon descend into unimaginable tragedy.

Tributes continue to pour in. Many prayer services have been held Australia wide for the departed souls to rest in peace and for the mother and surviving daughter to have the requisite strength to cope with their horrendous loss.

