After 2 years of interval, Celebrate India’s Victorian Festival of Diwali is returning to Fed Square, its iconic home on Saturday 29th October with full grandeur and splendor.

While COVID-19 affected many social activities including our cultural celebrations including Diwali, the spirit of Celebrate Indian Inc. team was not going to give in. The indefatigable team led by Mr Arun Sharma and Mrs Jaya Sharma took to digital broadcast of the program quickly acclimatizing the sequences to reach communities in every nook and corner for the last two years.

And this year, the team has come back with a much bigger and greater program of celebrating the one and only true Victorian festival of Diwali at Fed Square with its PINK Diwali to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

“In support of National Breast Cancer Foundation, this year’s Diwali will be a PINK DIWALI and the entire precinct of Fed Square will immerse in PINK color”, Mr Arun Sharma told Bharat Times.

Giving a peep into the extravaganza, Mr Sharma added:

“We will take audiences on a magical journey of India through the traditional and contemporary cultural feast- Yoga, Meditation; beats of drums; drama; breathtaking classical, folk and contemporary Dance performances; there will be workshops of Indian dancing for all and craft for children; there will be games, Henna painting, bustling Bazaar and authentic Indian Street food.”

“The festivities will culminate with spectacular fireworks on the Yarra”, Mr Sharma added.

Celebrate India Inc. has done a lot of good work in addition to delivering the Victorian Festival of Diwali. They are the only group to have delivered Sushant’s Point – a permanent home for SSR in Melbourne after the actor lost his life in mysterious and tragic circumstances.

The late actor was found dead in his apartment in the early hours of June 15, 2022.

Also read: “Chale Chalo” – inspiring song at Fed Square Diwali 2021

In 2020, as part of the 15th anniversary of their Fed Square Diwali celebrations, the group decided to provide a permanent place for people’s love for the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Donating over 85 trees, plants and a permanent seat in the actor’s name to Werribee Mansion, Parks Vic, in honour of the actor, SSR, they gave Melbourne’s Indian community SUSHANT”s POINT.

PINK DIWALI PROGRAM GUIDE

FROM 25th – 29th October 2022

A special photographic exhibition’ INDIA THROUGH THE LENS in the Atrium at Fed Square will be open for all to visit from 25th – 29th October.

Wednesday 26th October

5.30 pm BURKE STREET MALL

MUSIC & DANCE Performances

Thursday 27th October

6pm – 8pm The EDGE, Fed Square

DIWALI CONCERT

‘Geeton ki shaam Diwali ke naam’

Friday 28th October

5.30pm Federation Square

Film Show: GURU

starring Abhishek Bachchan, Ashwarya Rai & Mithun Chakraborty

Saturday 29th October

From 11am – All Day program until Fireworks @10.00pm

Venue: Federation Square

It is a Free Family Event. DO come and join in the celebrations to be part of what is truly Victoria’s biggest Diwali celebrations.

Similar Posts by The Author: