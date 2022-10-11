An Indian Australia is undertaking a walk from the MCG Melbourne to the SCG, Sydney. Dr Prabodh Malhotra Ph.D, a 70 years old retiree, will begin over a 1,000 Kms walk outside the MCG on Sunday 13/11/2022 in support of the McGrath Foundation’s mission to raise money to fund McGrath Breast Care Nurses in communities right across Australia and increase breast health understanding and awareness.

The wider community such as Walking Groups, Sports Groups and Seniors Associations at Shepparton, Wangaratta, Jindabyne and Canberra could get involved by joining Prabodh for a 5-6 Kms walk when he reaches those towns. Dates for these short walks will be shared with those who may be interested in participating in the short walk. Community members could also support this event by cheering up the walkers, dressing up in pink and purchasing McGrath Foundation merchandise.

Walking from the MCG to SCG is a monumental challenge that requires a great deal of inspiration, encouragement, and selfless devotion.



What is Dr Malhotra’s inspiration?

He says his inspiration comes from the French author Stephen Grellet who said, “I expect to pass through this world but once; any good thing therefore I can do, or any kindness that I can show to any fellow-creature, let me do it NOW, let me not defer or neglect it.”

Dr Malhotra has set himself a target of raising $1,000,000 (one million) for the McGrath Foundation.

His humble request to all is to give generously and encourage others to donate directly to the foundation by visiting the page here below. Just type the below given page address in your internet browser and donate directly to McGrath foundation.

The Walk from MCG to SCG fundraising page is here:

Also read: Virat Kohli’s WORST EVER tour, 218 runs in 11 innings

Every dollar counts and even small donations add up like little droplets forming a stream. Every dollar counts and even small donations add up like little droplets forming a stream.

Donations made within Australia may be tax deductible.

Dr Malhotra’s fundraising is to help place specialist McGrath Breast Care Nurses, wherever they’re needed, and he’d love your support.

At the age of 70, Dr. Prabodh Malhotra is taking this initiative to challenge himself physically rather giving in to the onset of ageing.

This monumental effort not only raises the bar for youngsters planning to take on selfless causes, it may also nudge some retirees out of their slumber and add to their ways of making retirement more meaningful with an opportunity for community service.

“As a 70-year-old retiree, this may be my last chance to make a small contribution for a noble cause”, Prabodh Says.

We hope not.

Let us hope he can contribute a lot more and we will be there with him all the way, cheering him on.

McGrath Foundation Ambassador and Director, Tracy Bevan, says the McGrath Foundation continues to be blown away by the support from Australian communities, which directly helps the Foundation in its mission to ensure every family in Australia experiencing breast cancer has access to a breast care nurse no matter where they live – and always free.

“We are proud to have funded 170 McGrath Breast Care Nurses working nationally who, together, have supported more than 95,000 families going through breast cancer. Events like this are truly helping us to make a difference; we couldn’t do it without you,” Tracy said.

Event organiser Dr Prabodh Malhotra, says everyone in his support team is excited and looking forward to turn pink and support the McGrath Foundation.

Event details

What: Walk from MCG to SCG

Starts: Sunday 13 November 2022 at 7:00 AM (may be earlier if the weather is very hot)

Finish: (Expected) Opening Day of the SCG Test

Cost: N/A

More info: Prabodh Malhotra: Mobile: 0422 305 011, or email: pcmalhotra@hotmail.com

Similar Posts by The Author: