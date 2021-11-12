“Chale Chalo”, inspiring song at Fed Square Diwali 2021

Due to COVID pandemic, the Indian diaspora has had to celebrate festivals in downsized versions and low key styles. But the innovative and creative team at Celebrate India Inc. has delivered yet again at Fed Square Diwali 2021. Like last year it delivered a brilliant platter of cultural tapestry topping it up with their very own,– all in verse and music original theme song – “chale chalo” offering hope and optimism. If there was anything which deserved unconditional crowning gold medal, it will have to be this master stroke – the song ‘chale chalo’ – encouraging us all to soldier on.

“Parbat ho saamne”, “Chale chalo”…

Why? Because “char kadam pe hai ujiyara”.

Given the COVID doom and gloom where many have lost their jobs, businesses and may have to start from scratch again, this message “not to get bogged down” was both appropriate and a timely one.

If you visit their Facebook page, you will find the chairperson Arun Sharma, Kunal Mehta, Deepti Shukla and Melbourne’s well known singer Amitabh Singh singing the inspirational song. The music of the song is composed by Rohit Kumar.

The very entertaining virtual presentation this year highlighted the linguistic diversity immersed in India’s cultural unity with items from various regions of India.

There were many unique items which will live in peoples’ memory for a long time including the Bamboo band, comedy of Daniel Nainan (who joined from New York), the Maharashtra dance only to list a few.

But the acts that stood out way above others was the Wheel Chair dance, particularly Shiva Tandav and Mallakhambh. Pure Gold.

Winners of Dance For Diwali 2021 were also announced and they are as below:

12 Years and under (group)

Winner: Abhivyakti Group

1st Runner Up: Bhangra Bash

2nd Runner Up: Jollity Bollywood

10 Years and under (solo)

Winner: Sonvi Bansal

1st Runner Up: (tied) Janvi Shah &

Pranavi Miryala

2nd Runner Up: Sanvi

11-16 years (solo)

Winner: Venkata Sree Viraajitha

1st Runner Up: Parneeta Sachdeva

2nd Runner Up: (tied) Abhipsa Mohapatra & Ishaan Arya

As always, the City of Melbourne, the MCC and the State government joined in to celebrate Diwali with the Victorian Indian diaspora. Premier Daniel Andrews recorded a special message wishing everyone Happy Diwali.

Melbourne Lord Mayor Cr Sally Capp also joined in to with us all. The city of Melbourne was especially draped in Happy Diwali flags for the occasion.

Stuart Fox, the CEO of the MCC, also joined in to wish everyone Happy Diwali. The MCG lit up in Indian tricolor to celebrate Diwali with the Victorian Indian community.

Thanks to Celebrate India Inc. Chair Arun Sharma and Mrs Jaya Sharma and their selfless volunteers who make the event possible every year, this Fed Square Diwali 2021 was uniquely special one in many ways but particularly delivering the message of hope.

