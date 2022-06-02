The Victorian Government is delivering over 1,200 new and upgraded car parking spaces to some of Melbourne’s busiest train stations in the growing western suburbs.

The new and upgraded car parks at Tarneit, Caroline Springs and Wyndham Vale stations will free up local streets and make it safer and easier to catch the train.

Construction has commenced at Tarneit Station to increase car parking by around 50 per cent, with the addition of 500 new and upgraded spaces. This brings the total number of car spaces to more than 1500 spots – one of the largest station car parks on the state’s rail network. A new bus interchange will also be built to allow more bus services to run more often.

Works will begin next month to add 400 new and upgraded spaces at Caroline Springs Station and 380 new and upgraded spaces at Wyndham Vale.

New bicycle parking facilities, improved lighting and CCTV will also be delivered as part of the project with additional landscaping to be provided across the three sites.

The City of Wyndham is one of Australia’s fastest growing communities and Tarneit Station is the state’s busiest V/Line station outside of Southern Cross, with over 1.24 million commuters using the station in 2019 (pre-Covid), while over 760,000 commuters used Wyndham Vale Station.

The works will be managed to ensure impacts to commuters are minimal, and station and commuter car parking will remain accessible throughout the project.

The new Tarneit Station car park will be open to commuters in late 2022, followed by the bus interchange in late 2023. The car park at Wyndham Vale will open in late 2022 and the Caroline Springs parking spaces will open in mid-2023.

Since 2014 almost 14,000 new and upgraded parking spaces have been delivered at stations across the state, and the Government is on track to deliver an additional 7,000 spaces.

