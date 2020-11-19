Wyndham Council signs up for Campaign against Gender-based violence

Wyndham City is participating in a 16-day campaign against gender-based violence.

‘Respect Women: Call it Out’ is a state-wide initiative by Respect Victoria and Councils across Victoria that aims to support communities to engage in conversation around ‘respect’ – what respect means to use, what respect looks like and how to put respect into practice, especially in the context of gender equality and to fight gender-based violence.

The campaign encourages people to ‘call it out’ when they witness disrespect, sexism, harassment and abusive behaviours – drivers that can lead to violence against women.

Coinciding with the United Nations 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the campaign will run from 25 November to 10 December 2020.

As part of the initiative, Wyndham City will deliver two community workshops and a movie event.

‘Escaping Gender Stereotype’, is a free two-part digital workshop delivered by Wyndham City, Melton City Council and the Salvation Army and is aimed at men in the community.

Facilitated by Kesh Sharma, from hUman, the workshops will focus on gender equity and gender stereotypes.

Workshops will take place on 23 November and 7 December 2020 at 7:30pm via Zoom.

Wyndham City Libraries will also be hosting a free movie club event discussing the film ‘What Happened to Monday?’, a futuristic dystopian movie about seven identical sisters, that highlights the dangers of policing women’s bodies and the lengths people go to, to maintain their freedoms.

The discussion will be framed around gender-based violence and gender equity.

The free event will take place online on the 26 November at 7:30pm.

Council libraries have also produced booklists across collections focused on gender equity which can be found on library websites.

Director of City Life, Allison Kenwood, said violence against women and sexual harassment should never be tolerated and each of us have a responsibility to call out violent acts.

“Calling out gender inequality begins in our friendship groups, in our family, at our workplace and in our community,” she said.

“Getting help and support for women who you believe may be in abusive relationships is also a critical step towards ending gender-based violence.”

“Engaging in the workshops and participating in library activities are just some ways to support the campaign.”

To register for the free online workshop event, go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/escaping-the-gender-stereotype-workshops-for-men-tickets-128074286639

To register for the library event, go to: https://www.wyndhamtogether.com.au/event/movie-club-what-happened-to-monday/

To watch the film, What Happened to Monday, go to: wyndham.kanopy.com/product/what-happened-monday