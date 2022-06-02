The Delhi High Court has allowed the NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy to travel abroad.

They were banned from travelling abroad after the CBI issued Look Out Circulars (LOC) against the couple in relation to two First Information Reports (FIRs) of June 2017 and August 2019.

Seeking permission to be able to travel abroad, the couple had made an application to the court, represented by a team of lawyers led by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi.

Initially they had planned to seek the ban lifted altogether having pleaded they needed to go abroad for the month of August and from ‘time to time’.

But their lawyer senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the court they were seeking permission for the month of August only.

In his order, single-judge Justice Yashwant Varma noted there was no material filed by the prosecution to show that they are flight risks.

“It is also not shown or established that they have failed to render cooperation in the ongoing investigation. From the material placed on behalf of the applicants, it is manifest that the petitioners have deep rooted ties in the country and consequently the prayer for interim permission as made would merit acceptance,” the Court further said.

The application filed by Prannoy and Radhika Roy sought permission to travel abroad from August 1 to August 30.

Opposing the application, the CBI argued that the FIRs alleged financial regularities by the petitioners while they were part of the management of NDTV Ltd and the investigation in the case is still on, which makes them a flight risk.

Allowing the petition the court asked the Roys to furnish a copy of air tickets along with their complete travel itinerary.

The Roys were also directed to provide their phone numbers (abroad) to the CBI and undertaking to the Registrar General of the High Court that they will come back to India no later than August 30.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi was assisted by advocates Anuradha Dutt, Pawan Sharma, Suman Yadav, Ambar Bhushan and Nishant Varun.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma and advocate Anil Soni appeared for Union government.

Special Public Prosecutor Anupam S Sharma and advocates Anurag K Andley, Prakarsh Airan and Harpreet Kalsi appeared for the CBI.

