Land bought for Truganina North Education Precinct

Families in Melbourne’s growing western suburbs are a step closer to having more world-class school facilities, with the Andrews Labor Government securing land for an education precinct in Truganina North.

The new education precinct will be housed at 203 Woods Road, near the corner of Dohertys Road in the Elements estate.

Minister for Education James Merlino and Member for Tarneit Sarah Connolly today announced the Labor Government has signed a contract to purchase a 9.6-hectare site in the growing Elements Estate.

“We know how fast our outer western suburbs are growing – so we’re delivering a new secondary school across two new campuses to make sure every family has access to a world-class school, close to home”, Minister for Education James Merlino said.

The site will be home to the new junior campus of Truganina North Secondary School (interim name), complementing the senior campus which will be built on nearby Morris Road.

Both campuses will reduce pressure on the area’s existing schools as the western suburbs grow and accommodate 2,200 students. The new secondary school will open in 2024.

The new site will also be home to a future primary school and kindergarten. We are delivering a new kindergarten on-site or next door to new primary schools to help parents ditch the dreaded “double drop-off.”

The new campuses form part of more than $10.9 billion the Labor Government has invested in new schools and more than 1,700 school upgrades, creating around 13,500 jobs in construction and associated industries over the past seven years.

“As our community expands, we’re keeping pace by delivering the services locals need – and I can’t wait to see our education precinct in Truganina North come to life. A campus of the secondary school, along with a future primary school and kindergarten, in the Elements Estate is a great outcome for local families”, Member for Tarneit Sarah Connolly said.

Victoria’s 2021-22 budget had allocation of $491.6 million for new school constructions, including the first stage of Truganina North Secondary School.

With 62 schools opening between 2019 and 2024, the Government is well ahead in its work to open 100 new schools will open by 2026, ensuring every Victoria child has access to a great local school.

