Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif getting married December 9

Katrina Kaif, who has been associated with many Bollywood stars including Salman Khan and lately Ranbir Kapoor, seems to have now settled for the new, and upcoming star Vicky Kaushal. After keeping their relationship under wraps initially, it became an open secret. And with both in their 30s, Vicky (33) and Katrina (38), it is perhaps the best time to settle down in life.

Settling down, they are, tying the know this week in Rajasthan.

In the COVID battered Bollywood their wedding has become the most-awaited event of the year.

They are all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan on December 9. If reports (leaks) are to be believed, the “registered” marriage can take place today itself with the pre-wedding functions will commence from December 7.

And yes, the whole thing is being kept a CLOSED affair.

Also read: Are Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas splitting..?

According to India Today, the guests will have to abide by a few sets of rules at the wedding that the celebrity couple has laid down to ensure full privacy. The same includes:

No disclosure of wedding attendance

No photography

No sharing pictures on social media

No sharing location on social media

No contact with the outside world till you leave the venue

All photos to be published only after approval from wedding planners

No reels or videos can be made at the wedding venue

The main ceremony will be held at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district on December 9.

Media reports suggest the district administration has issued an order calling a meeting at 10.15 am on Friday 3 December, to discuss the law and order arrangements and crowd controlling measures in the wake of the high-profile wedding of Vicky and Katrina.

Hindu-Muslim marriage registration

Because it is inter-religious marriage, their marriage will be registered under India’s Special Marriage Act, 1954. There will have to be three witnesses to sign a declaration form in the presence of the marriage registrar and formalise their wedding.

The gossip mongering mills are busy with who’s who of the guest list. Obviously, Salman Khan and his family “haven’t received” the invites.

Shah Rukh Khan, if fully recovered from son Aryan Khan’s legal tangles, may attend.

We wish Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif a long happy married life!

Similar Posts by The Author: