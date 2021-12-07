Qantas commences thrice weekly Sydney-Delhi flights

Melbourne – Delhi 4 Times a week Return Flights to start from December 22

As announced in October by the airline CEO Alan Joyce, the first commercial Qantas flight from Sydney to Delhi took to skies on December 6, posting another run on the board for Australia’s reopening to the world.

The Sydney-Delhi flight QF67 had a short stopover in Adelaide and will take 11.5 hours in the skies before landing in Delhi. It will be complemented with a brand-new flight from Australia – a Melbourne-Delhi flight starting from December 22.

The Sydney-Delhi service and the Melbourne-Delhi service have been the fastest selling routes on the national carrier’s international network since Australia opened its borders.

Most Qantas December flights are almost entirely sold out.

Melbourne-Delhi service will start with four weekly return flights.

The Sydney-Delhi flight currently operating three weekly return flights will increase to four times a week from January 2021.

The Sydney-Delhi December 6 flight marks the first time that Qantas has operated a commercial service to India since the end of its Brisbane to Mumbai service in 2012, and the airline’s first regular passenger flight from Australia to Delhi since 1974.

The new routes have been introduced to cater to the nearly 700,000 Indian migrants living in Australia and their families.

The demand for flights between Australia and India surpassed the airline’s expectations.

“We’re thrilled to be beginning commercial flights to India for the first time in almost a decade,” Qantas Domestic and International CEO Andrew David said.

“There’s a huge amount of pent up demand from friends and family wanting to reunite after being separated for so long.

“There was an incredible response when we announced both our new routes to Delhi. Forward bookings for the next few months are well ahead of our initial forecasts so while it’s early days, it’s an exciting start.

“The level of pent up demand on this route can be seen by the fact that almost all customers travelled as planned despite the temporary three-day additional isolation requirement.

“There are very strong trade and economic links between Australia and India, and both the Melbourne and Sydney routes will help support that as international travel starts to normalise.”

Qantas said in the last 12 months alone, it has operated over 60 repatriation flights from India to bring stranded Australians home from India.

Vaccination requirements

All passengers on Qantas international flights are required to be fully vaccinated.

Those under 12 years of age can travel without vaccination proof. Those aged between 12-17 year travelling to Australia with their family or guardian must have an exemption. For full details, visit qantas.com.

Initial international flights into Australia are limited to Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families and parents in line with Federal Government requirements.

As Australia continues to reopen, students and a number of other visa holders are expected to be able to re-enter Australia in the coming weeks.

Please check with your travel agent/airline for all the up to date regulations about COVID and vaccination as it is subject to regular changes.

