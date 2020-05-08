Wyndham Telehealth support for families

Help is only a phone call – or video call – away thanks to new telehealth consultations being used across a range of Wyndham City’s family services.

Wyndham families can now stay in touch with Council’s Maternal and Child Health nurses, Family Services Staff and Youth Counsellors via Coviu, a specialised Australian telehealth service that enables phone and video appointments to replace traditional face to face visits during this time of social distancing.

This is in line with State Government recommendations that encourage telehealth appointments for Maternal and Child Health and Early Childhood Services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The easy to use service doesn’t require any downloads or logins, with users able to connect via a weblink which can be emailed or texted directly to them.

Wyndham City Family Friendly City portfolio holder Cr Mia Shaw said these video consults were a great way for families to keep in touch with Council’s Maternal and Child Health nurses, Family Services Staff and Youth Counsellors while observing social distancing.

“You’ll be able to chat face to face with our nurses and counsellors during your appointments, or use the phone if you prefer,” Cr Shaw said.

“This is a new way to meet the community’s needs and continue to provide residents with face to face care from the comfort of their own homes.”