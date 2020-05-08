Simranjeet Singh Bhullar missing, police concerned

Police continue their search for missing Shepparton man Simranjeet Singh Bhullar after locating his car in a paddock near Katamatite.

The 27-year-old was last seen leaving a Cobram address on Thursday 30 April about 9pm.

His vehicle, a grey 2010 Ford Falcon sedan, was located in a paddock near the intersection of Campbells and Powerline roads in Mukatah, north of Katamatite just after midday on 3 May.

The vehicle was locked and appears to have sustained some damage when it left the roadway and came to rest in the paddock but Simranjeet was not present.

Police hold concerns for Simranjeet’s welfare due to the length of time he has been missing and as it is unusual for him not to be in contact with family.

Police have released above (given) image of Simranjeet in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information regarding his current whereabouts.

If anyone sights Simranjeet, is urged to contact Shepparton Police Station on 03 5820 5777 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

If you have any information which can lead to finding Simranjeet, no matter how insignificant it looks to you, it may help police to find Simranjeet, please contact Shepparton Police or Crime Stoppers immediately.